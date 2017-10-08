People Are Angry At This Dove Advertisement And The Company Has Apologized For How It Represented Women Of Color
"HOW DID THIS LEAVE THE WHITEBOARD?!?!"
A photo of a Dove body wash ad posted by @Naythemua on Friday has gone massively viral. In the ad, a black woman peels away a brown shirt to reveal a white redheaded woman wearing a beige shirt.
Then, the ad shows another woman in a tan shirt, according to @Naythemua on Facebook.
People had questions: "Wtf this suppose to mean," someone asked.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some people speculated as to how the advertisement was developed.
"Brad: 'I got an idea...'"
"Y'all high?" one person wondered.
"Any black business sell soap??" someone else asked.
ADVERTISEMENT
"The racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising," @kawrage tweeted.
"I see no difference, @Dove."
Other people brought up another Dove campaign from 2011.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dove addressed the ad on Saturday. The beauty company said the image, posted to Facebook, "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully."
Some people thought the ad was fake, until the company apologized.
People responded to the apology with more questions.
"?!?!" this person concluded a query.
ADVERTISEMENT
"What was the mark, @Dove?"
Some people found the apology entirely inadequate.
This person brought up another time she thought Dove "missed the mark."
"This 'apology' is offensive," wrote Brittany Packnett.
Ava DuVernay took issue with Dove's response. "Do better here," she instructed.
Dove released the following statement to BuzzFeed News on Sunday:
As a part of a campaign for Dove Body Wash, a 3-second video clip was posted to the US Facebook page. This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened. We have removed the post and have not published any other related content. We apologize deeply and sincerely for the offense that it has caused and do not condone any activity or imagery that insults any audience.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.