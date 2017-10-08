BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Angry At This Dove Advertisement And The Company Has Apologized For How It Represented Women Of Color

news / viral / trending

People Are Angry At This Dove Advertisement And The Company Has Apologized For How It Represented Women Of Color

"HOW DID THIS LEAVE THE WHITEBOARD?!?!"

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 8, 2017, at 4:49 p.m. ET

A photo of a Dove body wash ad posted by @Naythemua on Friday has gone massively viral. In the ad, a black woman peels away a brown shirt to reveal a white redheaded woman wearing a beige shirt.

View this post on Facebook
@Naythemua / Via Facebook: naythemua

Then, the ad shows another woman in a tan shirt, according to @Naythemua on Facebook.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @Naythemua for further comment.

View this post on Facebook
@Naytheuma / Via facebook.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @Naythemua for further comment.

People had questions: "Wtf this suppose to mean," someone asked.

Wtf this suppose to mean @dove
Arianna Models @AriannaModels

Wtf this suppose to mean @dove

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AriannaModels / Via Twitter: @AriannaModels
Is @Dove soap’s marketing strategy Before - black &amp; dirty After - Caucasian &amp; clean Also *who* is approving thes… https://t.co/wnl29yj0SR
Megha Mohan @meghamohan

Is @Dove soap’s marketing strategy Before - black &amp; dirty After - Caucasian &amp; clean Also *who* is approving thes… https://t.co/wnl29yj0SR

Reply Retweet Favorite
@meghamohan / Via Twitter: @meghamohan
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people speculated as to how the advertisement was developed.

Dove marketing execs approving that racist ad
Laura Dowrich @ldowrich

Dove marketing execs approving that racist ad

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ldowrich / Via Twitter: @ldowrich

"Brad: 'I got an idea...'"

"Alright Dove team, we need an ad that'll get everyone's attention!" Brad: "I got an idea..." *two weeks later*
Spooky X @XLNB

"Alright Dove team, we need an ad that'll get everyone's attention!" Brad: "I got an idea..." *two weeks later*

Reply Retweet Favorite
@XLNB / Via Twitter: @XLNB

"Y'all high?" one person wondered.

First of all, HAVE YOU SEEN HOW HORRIBLY WHITE WOMEN AGE??? Why would a Black woman trade her melanin for parchment paper? Y'all high? @Dove
Full Thottle @ImJustCeej

First of all, HAVE YOU SEEN HOW HORRIBLY WHITE WOMEN AGE??? Why would a Black woman trade her melanin for parchment paper? Y'all high? @Dove

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ImJustCeej / Via Twitter: @ImJustCeej

"Any black business sell soap??" someone else asked.

Any black business sell soap?? Dove made it clear they only want white ppl using their products, I'm cool with that
Sad Pitt @Bbillions

Any black business sell soap?? Dove made it clear they only want white ppl using their products, I'm cool with that

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Bbillions / Via Twitter: @Bbillions
ADVERTISEMENT
#BoycottDove because like other major comestics brands they think being black is undesirable and dirty.
Kelechi Okafor @kelechnekoff

#BoycottDove because like other major comestics brands they think being black is undesirable and dirty.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kelechnekoff / Via Twitter: @kelechnekoff

"The racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising," @kawrage tweeted.

the racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising
/kaw·reɪdʒ/ @kawrage

the racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kawrage / Via Twitter: @kawrage

"I see no difference, @Dove."

I see no difference, @Dove.
Gennette Cordova @GNCordova

I see no difference, @Dove.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@GNCordova / Via Twitter: @GNCordova

Other people brought up another Dove campaign from 2011.

Okay, Dove... One racist ad makes you suspect. Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty.
Keith Boykin @keithboykin

Okay, Dove... One racist ad makes you suspect. Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@keithboykin / Via Twitter: @keithboykin
ADVERTISEMENT

Dove addressed the ad on Saturday. The beauty company said the image, posted to Facebook, "missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully."

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.
Dove @Dove

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Dove / Via Twitter: @Dove

Some people thought the ad was fake, until the company apologized.

@UNcubeOthungayo @mr_burton23 @Dove Man I legit thought this was a joke someone posted on twitter but to find out t… https://t.co/xo6tgQqstN
Tayler👩🏾‍🎨 @TigerLily_Spots

@UNcubeOthungayo @mr_burton23 @Dove Man I legit thought this was a joke someone posted on twitter but to find out t… https://t.co/xo6tgQqstN

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TigerLily_Spots / Via Twitter: @TigerLily_Spots

People responded to the apology with more questions.

@Dove Lol did this even look right to y'all? I mean your whole team sat down and cleared this bullshit right here?… https://t.co/YxHiwTKgqM
Musimbwa @UNcubeOthungayo

@Dove Lol did this even look right to y'all? I mean your whole team sat down and cleared this bullshit right here?… https://t.co/YxHiwTKgqM

Reply Retweet Favorite
@UNcubeOthungayo / Via Twitter: @UNcubeOthungayo

"?!?!" this person concluded a query.

@UNcubeOthungayo @Dove WAIT WAIT WAIT!!! HOW DID THIS LEAVE THE WHITEBOARD?!?!
✨Odion 🗣🎙 @bodaciousbobo

@UNcubeOthungayo @Dove WAIT WAIT WAIT!!! HOW DID THIS LEAVE THE WHITEBOARD?!?!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@bodaciousbobo / Via Twitter: @bodaciousbobo
ADVERTISEMENT

"What was the mark, @Dove?"

What was the mark, @Dove? 🤔
Ottilia Anna M @MaS1banda

What was the mark, @Dove? 🤔

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people found the apology entirely inadequate.

Your ad didn’t miss the mark, say it with me now ...it is RACIST!!@Dove
Bonnie Mbuli @BonnieMbuli

Your ad didn’t miss the mark, say it with me now ...it is RACIST!!@Dove

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BonnieMbuli / Via Twitter: @BonnieMbuli

This person brought up another time she thought Dove "missed the mark."

Definitely missed the mark there @Dove FYI Dark skin IS NORMAL
Stacey B @_StaceyBaptiste

Definitely missed the mark there @Dove FYI Dark skin IS NORMAL

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_StaceyBaptiste / Via Twitter: @_StaceyBaptiste

"This 'apology' is offensive," wrote Brittany Packnett.

Black Women spend nearly 8 BILLION dollars in the beauty industry. That’s a big “mark” to “miss,” @Dove. This “ap… https://t.co/6DFQVQy90r
Brittany Packnett @MsPackyetti

Black Women spend nearly 8 BILLION dollars in the beauty industry. That’s a big “mark” to “miss,” @Dove. This “ap… https://t.co/6DFQVQy90r

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MsPackyetti / Via Twitter: @MsPackyetti

Ava DuVernay took issue with Dove's response. "Do better here," she instructed.

@Dove You can do better than "missed the mark." Flip + diminishing. Deepens your offense. You do good work. Have be… https://t.co/Jftle7rsuB
Ava DuVernay @ava

@Dove You can do better than "missed the mark." Flip + diminishing. Deepens your offense. You do good work. Have be… https://t.co/Jftle7rsuB

Reply Retweet Favorite
@ava / Via Twitter: @ava

Dove released the following statement to BuzzFeed News on Sunday:

As a part of a campaign for Dove Body Wash, a 3-second video clip was posted to the US Facebook page. This did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened. We have removed the post and have not published any other related content. We apologize deeply and sincerely for the offense that it has caused and do not condone any activity or imagery that insults any audience.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT