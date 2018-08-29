Doja Cat, A Heavily Meme’d Musician, Tweeted About Using The Word “Faggot” In High School

Doja Cat is under fire after she tweeted Tuesday night about using the word “faggot” in high school.

Doja Cat went viral earlier this month after people became obsessed and delighted with her song "Mooo!”

Lines from it like “Bitch, I'm a cow” and “Got milk, bitch? Got beef?” also became a meme.

In an interview with Complex, the singer called the song’s success “crazy.”

“It’s really crazy this blew up because it’s been four months since we released my first studio album and we’re planning this tour,” she told the outlet earlier this month. “For this to happen right before we take off is hugely surreal.”