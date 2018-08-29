Doja Cat, A Heavily Meme’d Musician, Tweeted About Using The Word “Faggot” In High School
The artist blew up earlier this month after a song she released about a cow became a huge meme.
Doja Cat is under fire after she tweeted Tuesday night about using the word “faggot” in high school.
Doja Cat went viral earlier this month after people became obsessed and delighted with her song "Mooo!”
Lines from it like “Bitch, I'm a cow” and “Got milk, bitch? Got beef?” also became a meme.
In an interview with Complex, the singer called the song’s success “crazy.”
“It’s really crazy this blew up because it’s been four months since we released my first studio album and we’re planning this tour,” she told the outlet earlier this month. “For this to happen right before we take off is hugely surreal.”
Doja Cat's tweet using the gay slur has been deleted, but screenshots are circulating on Twitter. In the tweet, she says she has used the slur “roughly like 15 thousand times in [her] life.”
“I called a couple people faggots when I was in high school in 2015 does this mean I don’t deserve support?” she tweeted. “I’ve said faggot roughly like 15 thousand times in my life. Does saying faggot mean you hate gay people? Do I hate gay people? I don’t think I hate gay people. Gay is ok.”
The tweet resulted in a wave of backlash, with people, including star Debra Messing, discussing it. “How can you be so ignorant?” Messing tweeted, @-ing the star.
Many people also made jokes about the artist's explanation.
Doja Cat apologized, but soon after deleted the apology. It lives on in a screenshot obtained by a Polygon reporter.
“I’ve used horrible derogatory and hateful words towards people out of ignorance,” the artist began.
She said that she doesn’t want people “to look at [her] as a roll [sic] model.”
When asked for comment, a representative for the artist directed BuzzFeed News to a second apology the musician posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
“I truly apologize to anyone that I've offended or deeply hurt with my words,” Doja Cat tweeted.
A number of people referenced these lyrics in their response to the artist's tweet, Tuesday night:
According to a bio on RCA Records website, the artist has been releasing music since her teens.
Her album Amala was released on RCA Records in March and her national tour begins next month.
