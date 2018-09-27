This Is What Christine Blasey Ford Is Looking At As She Tells Congress She Was Sexually Assaulted

Ford, her voice shaky at times, outlined details of the alleged assault with gripping and devastating language.

She fielded questions from lawmakers and Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona prosecutor who is asking questions on behalf of Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She recounted, for instance, the “uproarious laughter” between Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge during the alleged assault.

“Indelible into the hippocampus is the laughter,” Ford, a psychology professor, said. “The uproarious laughter between the two and having fun at my expense.”

“And you were the object of the laughter?” Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy asked.

“I was underneath one of them while the two laughed,” said Ford. “Two friends having a really good time with one another.”