People Are Wondering How They Will Explain The Trump Victory To Kids
"What do we tell our kids in the morning?"
Leading up to the election, many Clinton voters celebrated the historic moment with the kids in their lives.
Many parents even took their daughters with them to the polls to vote for her.
"When I get big, I can be president?" this daughter asked.
Now, parents are wondering what to tell their kids in the morning.
Some are advising teachers, another main source of support, to be extra kind tomorrow.
People are simply and sadly expressing their worry. "But most of all, I'm devastated for the queer youth, the young women, the POC kids who will have to come of age in this presidency," said one.
Many parents have dark predictions for Trump's America.
And others noted how parents will be explaining this victory for years to come.
But others invoked America's youth as a rallying cry. "If Trump wins," this person tweeted, "we can't give up..."
