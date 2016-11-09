BuzzFeed News

People Are Wondering How They Will Explain The Trump Victory To Kids

news

"What do we tell our kids in the morning?"

By Remy Smidt

Last updated on November 9, 2016, at 2:45 a.m. ET

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 1:02 a.m. ET

Leading up to the election, many Clinton voters celebrated the historic moment with the kids in their lives.

GUYS MY LITTLE COUSIN BROUGHT HER HRC ACTION FIGURE TO BED WITH HER TONIGHT #ImWithHer
sara spruch-feiner @sarajanenyc

GUYS MY LITTLE COUSIN BROUGHT HER HRC ACTION FIGURE TO BED WITH HER TONIGHT #ImWithHer

Many parents even took their daughters with them to the polls to vote for her.

On this historic #ElectionDay so proud to take my daughter to #Vote in her 1st #PresidentialElection in our beloved…
Fernand R. Amandi @AmandiOnAir

On this historic #ElectionDay so proud to take my daughter to #Vote in her 1st #PresidentialElection in our beloved… https://t.co/hTYYRt5Jy3

"When I get big, I can be president?" this daughter asked.

After helping me vote, my daughter asked, "When I get big, I can be president?" Thanks, @HillaryClinton, for showin…
Katie @katieschaber

After helping me vote, my daughter asked, "When I get big, I can be president?" Thanks, @HillaryClinton, for showin… https://t.co/VkB1sTIcZn

Now, parents are wondering what to tell their kids in the morning.

What do we tell our kids in the morning?
Kate Langsdorf @hipster_mother

What do we tell our kids in the morning?

Some are advising teachers, another main source of support, to be extra kind tomorrow.

Teachers, you're going to have kids in your classrooms tomorrow who are petrified. Please be a safe place for them.
Tracy Novick @TracyNovick

Teachers, you're going to have kids in your classrooms tomorrow who are petrified. Please be a safe place for them.

People are simply and sadly expressing their worry. "But most of all, I'm devastated for the queer youth, the young women, the POC kids who will have to come of age in this presidency," said one.

but most of all i'm devastated for the queer youth, the young women, the POC kids who will have to come of age in this presidency.
JamesMichael Nichols @jamesmichael

but most of all i’m devastated for the queer youth, the young women, the POC kids who will have to come of age in this presidency.

Many parents have dark predictions for Trump's America.

Better get my kids birth certificates laminated so the can wear them around their necks every day...
Jennifer @jpauline032004

Better get my kids birth certificates laminated so the can wear them around their necks every day...

And others noted how parents will be explaining this victory for years to come.

I have to explain this to my kids in the morning. And for at least 4 years thereafter.
Blackius Maximus @BlackiusMaximus

I have to explain this to my kids in the morning. And for at least 4 years thereafter.

But others invoked America's youth as a rallying cry. "If Trump wins," this person tweeted, "we can't give up..."

If trump wins we can't give up. There were still be, like, queer kids in Alabama who need us.
Ariel Dumas @ArielDumas

If trump wins we can't give up. There were still be, like, queer kids in Alabama who need us.

