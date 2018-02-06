People Are Telling Stories After Kylie Named Her Baby Stormi

"I had a DREAM last night that my SAINT of a friend PENELOPE was holding out a MASON jar catching REIGN..."

The name announcement followed Kylie addressing her pregnancy for the first time in a post and video Sunday.

Does Kylie ever watch the news? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/BNlyRX51eX

Stormi? Yeah, i'm guessing Kylie Jenner does not watch the news. https://t.co/rLpQDSnbSY

Someone had a question.

People also began to tell stories using names from the Kardashian/Jenner family.

For those who need a quick primer on where we're at so far on the name front:

Chicago, North, and Saint are the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Dream is the daughter born to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Reign, Penelope, and Mason are the children of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

OK, here we go.