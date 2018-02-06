BuzzFeed News

People Are Telling Stories After Kylie Named Her Baby Stormi

"I had a DREAM last night that my SAINT of a friend PENELOPE was holding out a MASON jar catching REIGN..."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on February 6, 2018, at 5:52 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner announced that her baby girl, born on Feb. 1, is named Stormi.

The name announcement followed Kylie addressing her pregnancy for the first time in a post and video Sunday.

Via youtube.com

Given that an adult film star, Stephanie Clifford, who performs as Stormy Daniels, has been in the news lately for reportedly being paid to keep quiet about an alleged consensual sexual encounter with Donald Trump, some people wondered if Jenner knew about...erm, that bit of news.

Does Kylie ever watch the news? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/BNlyRX51eX
Ana Navarro @ananavarro

Does Kylie ever watch the news? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/BNlyRX51eX

Stormi? Yeah, i'm guessing Kylie Jenner does not watch the news. https://t.co/rLpQDSnbSY
Frederick Douglass @gettinnoticedmo

Stormi? Yeah, i'm guessing Kylie Jenner does not watch the news. https://t.co/rLpQDSnbSY

Someone had a question.

@ananavarro Kylie...whhhyyyyyyy 😭😭😭
nicki 🤓 @nickiknowsnada

@ananavarro Kylie...whhhyyyyyyy 😭😭😭

People also began to tell stories using names from the Kardashian/Jenner family.

For those who need a quick primer on where we're at so far on the name front:

Chicago, North, and Saint are the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Dream is the daughter born to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Reign, Penelope, and Mason are the children of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

OK, here we go.

Most narratives involved a STORMI night in CHICAGO.

It's going to be extremely #stormi in Chicago tonight, with reign coming in from the north west. It will take a sai… https://t.co/ddi3w7f74U
⭐️Jillian⭐️ @MissJills

It's going to be extremely #stormi in Chicago tonight, with reign coming in from the north west. It will take a sai… https://t.co/ddi3w7f74U

It was all a dream.

I had a DREAM last night that my SAINT of a friend PENELOPE was holding out a MASON jar catching REIGN coming from… https://t.co/ige95NTrzq
stefani @iiordanou

I had a DREAM last night that my SAINT of a friend PENELOPE was holding out a MASON jar catching REIGN coming from… https://t.co/ige95NTrzq

"The plot thickens..."

In a Dream, North of Chicago a Saint Reigned under #Stormi weather. The plot thickens... your move @khloekardashian
Philip Pereira @PhilipPereira

In a Dream, North of Chicago a Saint Reigned under #Stormi weather. The plot thickens... your move @khloekardashian

"What is my life!?!" this person asked after sharing their creation.

Hey people of CHICAGO - if your ceiling leaks you might want to put out some MASON jars to catch the REIGN because… https://t.co/XXB33N9MAc
Jen Silverman @JenMSilverman

Hey people of CHICAGO - if your ceiling leaks you might want to put out some MASON jars to catch the REIGN because… https://t.co/XXB33N9MAc

And a whole lot of people also thought...weather reports.

*kardashian news weather report* It’s going to be a Stormi day North of Chicago
Katelyn Kearney @katelynkwhite

*kardashian news weather report* It’s going to be a Stormi day North of Chicago

"Is it Stormi? Naw it's just Reign Over by North Chicago."

Kardashian/Jenner family gatherings will sound like a weather report when wrangling the kids. Is it Stormi? Naw it'… https://t.co/eJReX0zgh8
Lisa Hiser @lisa_hiser

Kardashian/Jenner family gatherings will sound like a weather report when wrangling the kids. Is it Stormi? Naw it'… https://t.co/eJReX0zgh8

Need Khloe to name her baby “sunni” just for this: Penelope the weather forecaster : Tune in tomorrow morning when… https://t.co/klhXrL1lKH
Amazing Amy(ra) @amazingamyra

Need Khloe to name her baby “sunni” just for this: Penelope the weather forecaster : Tune in tomorrow morning when… https://t.co/klhXrL1lKH

According to the SAINTs there is a STORMI heading NORTH. CHICAGO will get hit around 2 o’clock! It will be a DREAM if we all survive! #KUWTK
Nikki @nikkiziner

According to the SAINTs there is a STORMI heading NORTH. CHICAGO will get hit around 2 o’clock! It will be a DREAM if we all survive! #KUWTK

Welcome to the world, Stormi.

Somebody just said: It will be Stormi with the chance of Reign in the North of Chicago. I said: wait what They re… https://t.co/so5LgSS9Fl
J O R I A @jorialajoy

Somebody just said: It will be Stormi with the chance of Reign in the North of Chicago. I said: wait what They re… https://t.co/so5LgSS9Fl

Kylie Jenner Just Revealed The Name Of Her Baby Is Stormi

