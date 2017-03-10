And this is her 21-year-old classmate and neighbor, Rebekah Lambdin.

On Wednesday night, Lambdin saw Dasabe crying. "I was running down the stairs with tears streaming down my face," Dasabe told BuzzFeed News.

"Rebekah was passing by at the same time then stop to ask me what was wrong and I just choked out 'boys' and kept running," she said.

"We had two classes previously but we didn't know each other very well."