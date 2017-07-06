BuzzFeed News

People Are Gushing Over This Boyfriend's Poster Of His Girlfriend

People Are Gushing Over This Boyfriend's Poster Of His Girlfriend

"Where's mine?"

By Remy Smidt

Posted on July 6, 2017, at 11:29 a.m. ET

Meet 18-year-old Mabel Taveras and her 21-year-old boyfriend Kevin Shaw. They live in Connecticut and have been together for more than two years.

Mabel Tavernas

Last month, Kevin surprised Mabel by printing out this poster of her for his room, the teen told BuzzFeed News. "I was almost going to cry," she said about seeing the poster.

Mabel Tavernas

Kevin told BuzzFeed News that he takes photos of Mabel "all the time" and called her the "photogenic one" of the pair.

Mabel Tavernas

So many people said that the poster was super cute after Mabel shared pics of it on Twitter.

Walked into my bfs room to him putting up a poster of me 💕 over 2 years &amp; we still in the cupcake phase
"Man this is so fucking cute."

This person wondered about Mabel's shirt, which her boyfriend designed.

He took the poster photo of Mabel, along with others, for his brand Hood Hope.

Mabel Tavernas
The poster had an IMPACT. This Twitter user, @JoshNickless, had a revelation.

"Where's mine?" someone asked and @-ed.

"I was liking my life away," Kevin said on all of the comments. He said that he is "definitely excited" that the tweet went so viral. "People even want the poster too," he said.

Mabel Tavernas
Other people shared their own wall dedications.

Hehe.

“He always does special things like that," Mabel said on the surprise. "He’s just the best in general. I love him.”

Mabel Tavernas
