People Have A Lot Of Jokes About The Washington Post's New Slogan
"Cash democracy ousside."
The Washington Post's digital banner now reads "Democracy dies in darkness."
The change comes after a spokeswoman for WaPo, Kris Coratti, told CNN that the "value statement" was going to appear on more of the news company's platforms.
The slogan first appeared on WaPo's Snapchat.
People had a lot of jokes about the change.
Some were fans of the slogan. This guy wrote that he loved "the new goth vibe."
ADVERTISEMENT
One person speculated that it was evidence of a phase.
Of course people offered alternative mastheads, many of which were "pretty dark."
ADVERTISEMENT
Sad.
Emo band lyrics replaced "Democracy dies in darkness."
And the infamous emo hairstyle was added.
So, what's next for the news company? This person offered a prediction.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.