People Have A Lot Of Jokes About The Washington Post's New Slogan

news

"Cash democracy ousside."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 22, 2017, at 12:17 p.m. ET

The Washington Post's digital banner now reads "Democracy dies in darkness."

The change comes after a spokeswoman for WaPo, Kris Coratti, told CNN that the "value statement" was going to appear on more of the news company's platforms.

The slogan first appeared on WaPo's Snapchat.

People had a lot of jokes about the change.

Everyone's saying the new Washington Post tagline is really dark, but I find it sort of optimistic actually.
Ryan Broderick @broderick

Everyone's saying the new Washington Post tagline is really dark, but I find it sort of optimistic actually.

new company tagline is lit
Tanya Sichynsky @tanyasic

new company tagline is lit

Some were fans of the slogan. This guy wrote that he loved "the new goth vibe."

Loving the new goth vibe on @washingtonpost
Colin Jones @colinjones

Loving the new goth vibe on @washingtonpost

One person speculated that it was evidence of a phase.

Still helplessly giggling over the Washington Post going through its goth phase
David Hines @hradzka

Still helplessly giggling over the Washington Post going through its goth phase

Of course people offered alternative mastheads, many of which were "pretty dark."

wow, the washington post’s new slogan is pretty dark
Tom Phillips @flashboy

wow, the washington post’s new slogan is pretty dark

Woah check out the Washington Post's new slogan.
Caleb Ecarma @calebecarma

Woah check out the Washington Post's new slogan.

BREAKING: Washington Post unveils it latest masthead.
Seymour Sludgeworth @SSludgeworth

BREAKING: Washington Post unveils it latest masthead.

Sad.

@hradzka @GlomarResponder
Testem Benevolentiae @TBenevolentiae

@hradzka @GlomarResponder

Emo band lyrics replaced "Democracy dies in darkness."

Eliot Nelson @eliotnelson

(((JuliaReinstein))) @juliareinstein

And the infamous emo hairstyle was added.

https://t.co/O5Up2ReTUG has a new slogan
Tanya Chen @Tanya_Chen

https://t.co/O5Up2ReTUG has a new slogan

So, what's next for the news company? This person offered a prediction.

Next move for Washington Post: multiple piercings, eyeliner, unironically shopping at Hot Topic
David Hines @hradzka

Next move for Washington Post: multiple piercings, eyeliner, unironically shopping at Hot Topic

