Salt Bae Fulfilled His Civic Duty And Wow It Was Exactly What You Would Expect

news

Spoiler alert: it was extra.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on April 16, 2017, at 12:25 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe — aka Salt Bae — voted in the country's constitutional referendum. It was very on-brand.

A passed referendum will give Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, significantly more power.

The president declared an incredibly narrow victory Sunday night, but those opposed to the referendum are contesting the still unofficial outcome.

ICYMI Salt Bae became a meme after the internet fell in love with the way the chef salts and handles his meat.

Of course, people had some thoughts about Salt Bae's ballot sprinkle.

One person highlighted an onlooker's reaction.

"The man behind him is all of us."

One person wondered if he added anything special to the ballot box.

"#votebae," someone else responded.

Wow, making every dang thing extra.

This person speculated about Salt Bae signing other things.

And someone else guessed how Salt Bae voted.

Gökçe has not said how he voted. "We have voted like everyone else and we're also posing," the chef told Ihlas News Agency.

"I know nothing about politics," he said. "I just did my civic duty. I won't say anything, it's all up to everyone's own conscience."

Voting will never be the same.

