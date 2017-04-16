Salt Bae Fulfilled His Civic Duty And Wow It Was Exactly What You Would Expect
Spoiler alert: it was extra.
On Sunday, Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe — aka Salt Bae — voted in the country's constitutional referendum. It was very on-brand.
ICYMI Salt Bae became a meme after the internet fell in love with the way the chef salts and handles his meat.
Of course, people had some thoughts about Salt Bae's ballot sprinkle.
One person highlighted an onlooker's reaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
"The man behind him is all of us."
One person wondered if he added anything special to the ballot box.
"#votebae," someone else responded.
Wow, making every dang thing extra.
ADVERTISEMENT
This person speculated about Salt Bae signing other things.
And someone else guessed how Salt Bae voted.
Voting will never be the same.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.