People Are So Emotional Because This Dog Is Treating These Stuffed Animals Like They're Her Puppies

"Why do bad things happen to good dogs?"

By Remy Smidt

Posted on April 6, 2017, at 5:58 p.m. ET

Meet Twinkle, a little star. She lives in California.

Her owner, 18-year-old Xavier Hernandez, told BuzzFeed News that after his family rescued Twinkle, they found out that she was pregnant. Super sadly, all three of Twinkle&#x27;s puppies died this past weekend during birth. Hernandez said that his dog was depressed after losing her puppies.
But then, Hernandez's mom gave Twinkle three little stuffed animals.

"[She] thought it would comfort her," he said.

Luckily, the fuzzy companions have made her happier. Hernandez said that she's treating them like they're her puppies.

"She didn't do anything without them and wouldn't let anyone touch them," he said.

When the teen shared photos of Twinkle with her three stuffed animals on Twitter, it made people so emotional.

so my dog was pregnant and she lost all 3 of her puppies so my mom bought her these toys and she thinks they're her… https://t.co/m57j6Zvmfp
They were absolutely a thousand percent not okay.

@xXxavierH21
Totally in tears.

@xXxavierH21
@xXxavierH21 Actually in tears 😰😰@HayleyEstelle
And broken.

@ebonytheartist @xXxavierH21 her sad wittle face literally breaks me into pieces😢
Well my heart just broke https://t.co/oqmINyUH1D
I guess 2017 is canceled.

my whole year is ruined https://t.co/FTZxgCS9wI
The big question.

why do bad things happen to good dogs :( https://t.co/Wen68Sx0AD
Twinkle, little star, we hope you feel better soon!

