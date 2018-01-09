Trump Said He Would Beat Oprah If She Runs For President And People Have Thoughts
"I don't want either of them in the Whitehouse, but c'mon!"
Good afternoon. The year is 2018, and former reality TV star/current president of the US Donald Trump just said that he would beat Oprah Winfrey if she runs for president.
Following her Golden Globes speech on Sunday, people began to discuss a Winfrey presidential run in 2020. That same day, Oprah smiled when the LA Times asked her about a potential run for the highest office in the US.
But about that 2020 ticket ...
Will Oprah consider a run for POTUS? She paused, cracking a sly smile. “Okaay!”
On Tuesday, Trump said: "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah," when asked by a White House pool reporter if he thought he would win a race against her.
“Oprah will be lots of fun," Trump also said on Tuesday. “I did one of her last shows. I like Oprah.”
“I don’t think she’s going to run,” he added.
People weren't exactly convinced. "Beat Oprah? Uh, no," one person responded to Trump's assertion.
It changed someone else's mind.
"I'm a big Trump fan but I think he could have a hard time against Oprah!" someone else exclaimed.
...
We're all tired.
"How is this real life?" someone asked.
So, anyway. Have a great year, everyone.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.