Trump Called A Mask Of Himself "Beautiful" And People Had A Lot Of Jokes
"What the actual fuck."
On Monday, Donald Trump complimented a mask of himself while speaking onstage at a rally in Florida.
"Look at this mask ... Wow, that's beautiful, looks just like me," he said.
People had a lot of feelings about it. "What the actual fuck," one person tweeted.
Others had some fun with Photoshop.
There were plenty of Scooby Doo comparisons. "To the surprise of no one when those meddling kids pulled the mask off Old Man Trump they discovered it was Old Man Trump all along," one person tweeted.
"Fred: Now let's see who was really behind this monstrous campaign *rips off mask.*"
Others brought aliens into it: "@realDonaldTrump removes his mask, revealing his true alien form."
Another person said the mask was a mirror (meta). "Trump pulls off his mask to reveal another mask which is actually a mirror so we see that we're the true monsters."
The main sentiment in reaction was that Trump has been Trump ALL. ALONG. "TRUMP: i have a confession. i am not Donald Trump. there is no donald trump. i am a satirical character... [removes mask] just kidding suckers."
"And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!'
