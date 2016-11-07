BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Called A Mask Of Himself "Beautiful" And People Had A Lot Of Jokes

news

Trump Called A Mask Of Himself "Beautiful" And People Had A Lot Of Jokes

"What the actual fuck."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 2:49 p.m. ET

On Monday, Donald Trump complimented a mask of himself while speaking onstage at a rally in Florida.

Donald Trump: "Look at this mask…that's beautiful, looks just like me." #Election2016 https://t.co/2QzhtQjYNT
CSPAN @cspan

Donald Trump: "Look at this mask…that's beautiful, looks just like me." #Election2016 https://t.co/2QzhtQjYNT

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Look at this mask ... Wow, that's beautiful, looks just like me," he said.

People had a lot of feelings about it. "What the actual fuck," one person tweeted.

what the actual fuck
John Hendrickson @JohnGHendy

what the actual fuck

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others had some fun with Photoshop.

fixed
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

fixed

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
one more (h/t @heyhoras)
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

one more (h/t @heyhoras)

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were plenty of Scooby Doo comparisons. "To the surprise of no one when those meddling kids pulled the mask off Old Man Trump they discovered it was Old Man Trump all along," one person tweeted.

To the surprise of no one when those meddling kids pulled the mask off Old Man Trump they discovered it was Old Man… https://t.co/q9KmkG7f4C
Hell is Empty @Sleestak

To the surprise of no one when those meddling kids pulled the mask off Old Man Trump they discovered it was Old Man… https://t.co/q9KmkG7f4C

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Fred: Now let's see who was really behind this monstrous campaign *rips off mask.*"

Fred: Now let's see who was really behind this monstrous campaign. *rips off mask* Scooby Gang: Old Man Trump?! Sco… https://t.co/cGcyrOXV1T
Nick Martucci @BlunderingIdiom

Fred: Now let's see who was really behind this monstrous campaign. *rips off mask* Scooby Gang: Old Man Trump?! Sco… https://t.co/cGcyrOXV1T

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others brought aliens into it: "@realDonaldTrump removes his mask, revealing his true alien form."

In a true #OctoberSurprise @realDonaldTrump removes his mask revealing his true alien form
Trumpton @Trump_ton

In a true #OctoberSurprise @realDonaldTrump removes his mask revealing his true alien form

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Another person said the mask was a mirror (meta). "Trump pulls off his mask to reveal another mask which is actually a mirror so we see that we're the true monsters."

Trump pulls off his mask to reveal another mask which is actually a mirror so we see that we're the true monsters
cran-foxxi🍷 @Foxxi_Love

Trump pulls off his mask to reveal another mask which is actually a mirror so we see that we're the true monsters

Reply Retweet Favorite

The main sentiment in reaction was that Trump has been Trump ALL. ALONG. "TRUMP: i have a confession. i am not Donald Trump. there is no donald trump. i am a satirical character... [removes mask] just kidding suckers."

TRUMP: i have a confession. i am not donald trump. there is no donald trump. i am a satirical character… [removes m… https://t.co/6CgKFn5DX3
jomny sun 1 day @jonnysun

TRUMP: i have a confession. i am not donald trump. there is no donald trump. i am a satirical character… [removes m… https://t.co/6CgKFn5DX3

Reply Retweet Favorite

"And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!'

And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!
Nasty Womadison @4evrmalone

And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT