Trump Dismisses His "Grab Them By The Pussy" Comments Once Again

Saturday is the one-year anniversary of the tape's release.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on October 7, 2017, at 7:49 p.m. ET

President Trump, on the one-year anniversary of the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape, once again dismissed the 2005 "grab them by the pussy" comments as "locker room" talk, according to a White House pool report Saturday.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

In the Access Hollywood tape, which was released on this very day 12 months ago, Trump says: "You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything."

“Grab them by the pussy,” Trump adds. “You can do anything.”Upon the tape&#x27;s release, amid the heated final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump dismissed the remarks.&quot;This was locker room banter, a private conservation that took place many years ago,&quot; he said in a statement last October.
The Washington Post / Via washingtonpost.com

Trump also said on Saturday that he was "not at all surprised" by the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, saying that he has known the filmmaker "for a long time."

Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, says he's not surprised by Weinstein accusations
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, says he's not surprised by Weinstein accusations

@BuzzFeedNews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BuzzFeedNews
