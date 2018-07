These Flight Attendants Say Their New Uniforms Are Making Them Sick

The airline described the outfits as "très chic" and said crew members would look "stylish and sophisticated."

But now more than 1,600 flight attendants have reported adverse reactions to the uniforms, including headaches, rashes, hives, burning skin, and eye irritation, according to a statement from the Association for Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).

"Our members should not only look good in the uniform, but also feel good in the uniform," the APFA said. "Yet this feeling is not the case for a rapidly growing segment of our membership who has reported adverse reactions, including many flight attendants who are quite pleased with the look of the uniform."

The airline has set up a call center to handle complaints about the uniforms, which were manufactured by the brand Twin Hill.

The company has also "agreed to research vendors to supply temporary alternative pieces of the grey uniform until a permanent solution can be found," according to the APFA's statement.

Both American Airlines and the APFA are in the process of testing the uniforms for possibly toxicity.