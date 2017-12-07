Authorities Say The Dad Who Made Disturbing YouTube Videos Of His Young Daughters Committed No Crime

Prosecutors and authorities in two states — and a federal prosecutor's office — found "no criminal violations" after reviewing the matter, a spokesperson for the St. Charles County Police Department said.

Authorities in Missouri told BuzzFeed News Thursday that they found "no criminal violations" after investigating Greg Chism and his terminated YouTube channel Toy Freaks.

The channel — which had amassed over 8 million subscribers before YouTube, under pressure, shut it down in November — featured his young daughters pretending to be babies and engaging in infantile behavior. In some videos, Chism seemingly terrified one of his daughters, who was in the bathtub wearing a swimsuit, with a frog and lobster.

"The St. Charles County Cyber Crimes Task Force looked into your inquiries regarding Gregory Chism and the Toy Freaks YouTube channel," a spokesperson for the St. Charles County, Missouri, Police Department told BuzzFeed News Thursday afternoon.

"In a cooperative effort with the Granite City, Illinois, Police Department, and after consulting with prosecutors in Illinois, Missouri, and the US Attorney’s Office, it has been determined there were no criminal violations," the spokesperson said. Adding, "St. Charles County Police Department is not investigating Mr. Chism or the Toy Freaks YouTube channel."

Last month, BuzzFeed News reported that authorities in Granite City, Illinois, said there was an "ongoing investigation" with regard to Chism and the footage — but no agency would publicly say it had taken the lead.