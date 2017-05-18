BuzzFeed News

Country Singer Toby Keith Is Going To Saudi Arabia To Play A Men-Only Concert

Country Singer Toby Keith Is Going To Saudi Arabia To Play A Men-Only Concert

President Trump leaves for the country on Friday.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on May 18, 2017, at 6:07 p.m. ET

President Trump is headed to Saudi Arabia on Friday, where he's expected to give a speech on Islam.

And so, coincidentally, is country singer Toby Keith. On Saturday, he will perform for an audience filled only with men.

Saudi Arabia adheres to an extremely strict Islamic law interpretation. Men and women cannot be together in public.

Keith, who also performed the night before President Trump's inauguration, is known for his songs like "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)," "Red Solo Cup" and "Beer For My Horses."

When asked for comment, the singer's representative said: "This is Toby's first trip to Saudi Arabia. MBC Broadcast company brought Toby to Saudi Arabia. Toby will be the first non-Arabic artist to to perform a show there."

The concert is free and will also feature a person who plays the lute.

A lot of irreverent jokes were made about the performance.

This person wanted to donate both the President and the popular singer.

Someone else brought "Mother Freedom" into the situation.

"Oh ok," this person concluded their statement.

"What genius" asked @maddogg2463.

(There's no indication Trump is actually going to the concert.)

'Merica.

