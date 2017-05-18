Country Singer Toby Keith Is Going To Saudi Arabia To Play A Men-Only Concert
President Trump leaves for the country on Friday.
President Trump is headed to Saudi Arabia on Friday, where he's expected to give a speech on Islam.
And so, coincidentally, is country singer Toby Keith. On Saturday, he will perform for an audience filled only with men.
The concert is free and will also feature a person who plays the lute.
A lot of irreverent jokes were made about the performance.
