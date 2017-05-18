Country Singer Toby Keith Is Going To Saudi Arabia To Play A Men-Only Concert

Mike Segar / Reuters

Saudi Arabia adheres to an extremely strict Islamic law interpretation. Men and women cannot be together in public.

Keith, who also performed the night before President Trump's inauguration, is known for his songs like "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)," "Red Solo Cup" and "Beer For My Horses."

When asked for comment, the singer's representative said: "This is Toby's first trip to Saudi Arabia. MBC Broadcast company brought Toby to Saudi Arabia. Toby will be the first non-Arabic artist to to perform a show there."