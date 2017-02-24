These Cat Brothers Were Reunited After Their Humans Matched On Tinder And It's Perfect

Meet Cathleen Cavin and Brian Herrera. They matched on Tinder around eight months ago.

On their first date, Cavin saw a white and orange tabby cat at Herrera's house.

She exclaimed that it was her cat Ozzy. "He thought I was nuts," Cavin told BuzzFeed News.

They came to find out that Herrera adopted his cat, Butter, from the same shelter within days of Cavin.

She was stunned. "Not only did we have love at first sight, but we have each other's cats' brothers?" she said she remembers thinking.

The shelter later confirmed to Cavin that Ozzy and Butter were brothers through shelter records.