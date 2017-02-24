BuzzFeed News

These Cat Brothers Were Reunited After Their Humans Matched On Tinder And It's Perfect

Super like.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on February 24, 2017

Meet Cathleen Cavin and Brian Herrera. They matched on Tinder around eight months ago.

Brian Herrera

On their first date, Cavin saw a white and orange tabby cat at Herrera's house.

She exclaimed that it was her cat Ozzy. "He thought I was nuts," Cavin told BuzzFeed News.

They came to find out that Herrera adopted his cat, Butter, from the same shelter within days of Cavin.

She was stunned. "Not only did we have love at first sight, but we have each other's cats' brothers?" she said she remembers thinking.

The shelter later confirmed to Cavin that Ozzy and Butter were brothers through shelter records.

The couple soon fell in love, and their love has brought the cats back together. Here's Ozzy and Butter reuniting for the first time. "The first time they met they were hesitant, but it really felt like Ozzy remembered Butter," Cavin said.

Cathleen Cavin

This whole discovery was made even sweeter by the fact that Cavin had promised her daughter, Cali, to one day find Ozzy's brother. She regretted not adopting them both.

Cali with Ozzy.
Cathleen Cavin

Cali with Ozzy.

"[She] would say that Ozzy was sad because he missed his brother, and he was!" Cavin said.

Ozzy and Butter with Cavin's daughter Cali and Herrera's daughter Ruby.
Cathleen Cavin

Ozzy and Butter with Cavin's daughter Cali and Herrera's daughter Ruby.

Ozzy and Butter will be moving in together in March with their humans!

Cathleen Cavin
