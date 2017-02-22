These Are The Funniest Things People Said About NASA's Discovery
"This is my signal: Aliens take me."
After much anticipation, NASA made a significant announcement on Wednesday — no, not aliens, sorry.
Seven Earth-sized planets are orbiting Trappist-1, a relatively close star. Each one might contain water.
People had jokes about the Trappist-1 system.
"Makes you think."
One person called dibs on "planet G."
And one person envisioned how the news might be conveyed to President Trump.
Others weren't surprised.
The dominant response to NASA's announcement: Let's go.
Even if it means death.
Or aliens.
Some people even appealed to aliens directly.
Student exchange?
Just abduct us.
People are ready.
Time to make a call.
Bye, Earth!
BYE!!!
Everyone:
-
