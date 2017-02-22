BuzzFeed News

These Are The Funniest Things People Said About NASA's Discovery

"This is my signal: Aliens take me."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 22, 2017, at 3:47 p.m. ET

After much anticipation, NASA made a significant announcement on Wednesday — no, not aliens, sorry.

Waiting for the #NASA press conference like.
Elena Mercurio @mercurioe

Waiting for the #NASA press conference like.

Seven Earth-sized planets are orbiting Trappist-1, a relatively close star. Each one might contain water.

These 7 Earth-sized planets were seen by @NASASpitzer around a nearby, ultra-cool dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1:… https://t.co/nX45uDN17g
NASA @NASA

These 7 Earth-sized planets were seen by @NASASpitzer around a nearby, ultra-cool dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1:… https://t.co/nX45uDN17g

People had jokes about the Trappist-1 system.

@NASA me and the squad in the TRAPPIST system
Houthi Mane @BlackAutonomist

@NASA me and the squad in the TRAPPIST system

"Makes you think."

Future releases two albums in two weeks and we discover 7 new planets in the TRAPPIST system makes you think https://t.co/UPpHChQ7V2
Kyle Kramer @KyleKramer

Future releases two albums in two weeks and we discover 7 new planets in the TRAPPIST system makes you think https://t.co/UPpHChQ7V2

One person called dibs on "planet G."

.@NASA dibs on planet G. that place looks dope.
Jordan Uhl @JordanUhl

.@NASA dibs on planet G. that place looks dope.

NASA: We discovered some new planets Earthlings: Yay NASA: But we can’t get there Earthlings: Ohhh Planets: W… https://t.co/O2yNOUjbAb
Anis @0xUID

NASA: We discovered some new planets Earthlings: Yay NASA: But we can’t get there Earthlings: Ohhh Planets: W… https://t.co/O2yNOUjbAb

And one person envisioned how the news might be conveyed to President Trump.

Someone at NASA right now is trying to explain what they've found to the President
tom jamieson @jamiesont

Someone at NASA right now is trying to explain what they've found to the President

Others weren't surprised.

Me when NASA said there's another 7 planets
Laura @valleyelectra

Me when NASA said there's another 7 planets

The dominant response to NASA's announcement: Let's go.

NASA: There might be other habitable planets. ME:
Carlos Maza @gaywonk

NASA: There might be other habitable planets. ME:

Even if it means death.

ME: pls send me to the new planets i want to leave earbth NASA: theyre 40 light years away u'll die before u get there ME: pls send me to th
jomny sun @jonnysun

ME: pls send me to the new planets i want to leave earbth NASA: theyre 40 light years away u'll die before u get there ME: pls send me to th

Or aliens.

YES at NASA serving us new planets. With the way the last year has unfolded, I'm ready for aliens to touch down and… https://t.co/E6zwSLTJKe
Kingsley @kingsleyyy

YES at NASA serving us new planets. With the way the last year has unfolded, I'm ready for aliens to touch down and… https://t.co/E6zwSLTJKe

Some people even appealed to aliens directly.

NASA found a whole solar system that can support life. This is my signal: Aliens please take me
Alicia @nerdjpg

NASA found a whole solar system that can support life. This is my signal: Aliens please take me

Student exchange?

If anyone on the other planets is reading this I'm down to do a student exchange w u, things are actually great on earth so it's a good deal
Mitra Jouhari @tweetrajouhari

If anyone on the other planets is reading this I'm down to do a student exchange w u, things are actually great on earth so it's a good deal

Just abduct us.

NASA: announces existence of 7 Earth-like planets Me:
Mike T @majtague

NASA: announces existence of 7 Earth-like planets Me:

People are ready.

nasa: confirms 7 earth-like planets me: (rips my shirt. i've been wearing golden uniform for 20 yrs now. it's time. it's time to boldly go)
@poniatovvsky

nasa: confirms 7 earth-like planets me: (rips my shirt. i've been wearing golden uniform for 20 yrs now. it's time. it's time to boldly go)

Time to make a call.

I know who to call to get us to these planets
Kevin O'Keeffe @kevinpokeeffe

I know who to call to get us to these planets

Bye, Earth!

Me deserting Earth and moving to one of those 7 planets NASA just discovered
black hoestory month @_robbayy

Me deserting Earth and moving to one of those 7 planets NASA just discovered

BYE!!!

"NASA found seven planets that are similar to earth and three of them are most likely habitable"
🦄sandra hunter🦄 @sndrmusic

"NASA found seven planets that are similar to earth and three of them are most likely habitable"

Everyone:

@NASA Bye Earth
Nibel @Nibellion

@NASA Bye Earth

