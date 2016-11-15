Someone Transformed An Important Soviet Symbol Into A Spongebob Character

Someone vandalized A Soviet Star In Russia and turned it into Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants!

In the town of Voronezh, the otherwise grey top of a city center building is bright with the pink of Patrick.

Soviet star turns into Patrick Star from SpongeBob in Voronezh, #Russia #Grassroots #Decommunization

The Soviet starfish resembles the cartoon character closely, although, the painter(s) did act with creative liberty. In this rendition, Patrick appears to be missing his pronounced belly button and fierce eyebrows.

It will cost around $1,500 for the city to restore the star to its Patrick-less condition, CNN reported.

An investigation has been launched to catch the perpetrators, and, if brought to justice, they will foot the bill.

The reaction in the town is mixed. Some call it art, others, vandalism.