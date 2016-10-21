BuzzFeed News

This Naked Hedgehog Is Missing All His Spines And People Have A Ton Of Feelings

"Poor little Nelson the hedgehog is completely bald."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on October 21, 2016, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Nelson, the naked hedgehog, lives at Foxy Lodge Wildlife Rescue in the UK.

Mustard TV / Via archant.co.uk

Nelson shares the home with other special animals like a blind fox and kittens, the Eastern Daily Press reported.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com / Via Mustard TV

Since he is naked, each day "a volunteer has to give him a massage with lotion to help combat his dry skin," the newspaper reported.

Nelson became an internet sensation this week after his photos were posted online. His unique look made some people think of...something else. "Sorry but this baby hedgehog minus his prickles does remind me of something rude!" one person tweeted.

Sorry but this baby hedgehog minus his prickles does remind me of something rude! 😳😆 https://t.co/Rn0ymRtzlL
Lisa @aquitaine1972

Sorry but this baby hedgehog minus his prickles does remind me of something rude! 😳😆 https://t.co/Rn0ymRtzlL

Daily Mail UK
Others related to the guy. "...I need to be its friend SO much," someone said.

This hedgehog has alopecia due to anxiety and I need to be it's friend SO much
Summer Ray @SummerRay

This hedgehog has alopecia due to anxiety and I need to be it's friend SO much

Daily Mail UK / Via dailymail.co.uk

"I would give that naked hedgehog the best home," another agreed. "I love him."

i would give that naked hedgehog the best home. i love him.
TrickorTracy Clayton @brokeymcpoverty

i would give that naked hedgehog the best home. i love him.

Others just felt bad for the creature. "Poor little Nelson the hedgehog is completely bald," someone lamented.

Poor little Nelson the hedgehog is completely bald https://t.co/sknX2aieHp
Andrew Lever @Andrewdavid70

Poor little Nelson the hedgehog is completely bald https://t.co/sknX2aieHp

Basically, there are only two types of responses to this nudist: "YES."

YES https://t.co/jE9i8gG77O
TrickorTracy Clayton @brokeymcpoverty

YES https://t.co/jE9i8gG77O

And..."no."

no
Tanya Chen @Tanya_Chen

no

"How is it that I love the featherless parrot but am totally freaked out by the naked hedgehog?"

How is it that I love the featherless parrot but am totally freaked out by the naked hedgehog?
Shani O. Hilton @shani_o

How is it that I love the featherless parrot but am totally freaked out by the naked hedgehog?

Where do you stand?

Mustard TV / Via archant.co.uk
