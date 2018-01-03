Ashley Santi

Her daughter, McKenna Jodell, died at 9 months old because of a tragic accident. A TV fell on her, and she suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Each year Santi goes to a local cake shop and pays for a stranger's cake before they have picked it up. She said shopkeepers are sometimes confused by her desire to purchase a stranger's cake.

"They get very confused when I go and do this, the bakeries," she said with a laugh.

She leaves a note for the cake's recipients to explain herself.

"They would wonder why someone would want to do this," she said.