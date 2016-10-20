This Man Turned His Sister And Her Dog Into Renaissance Portraits And It's Hilarious

BuzzFeed News

"She loves big obnoxious things."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 2:43 p.m. ET

Joe Gullo and his sister, Meg, love to one-up each other with silly gifts, he told BuzzFeed News.

Joe Gullo
Joe Gullo

These are some past gifts from Gullo: a head from a suit of armor and a shirt inspired by Meg's dog, Delores.

This year he wanted to do something unbeatable for her birthday, Gullo said. He tried to commission Renaissance portraits of Meg and Dolores, but the cost was too high. So, he went full DIY.

Joe Gullo

Gullo "googled Renaissance portraits," and settled on these beauties.

Via imgur.com
Then, with some photoshop 101, some paint, and some Mod Podge, he made his own.

He even constructed the frames.

Joe Gullo / Via imgur.com

The results are INCREDIBLE. Voilà!

Joe Gullo / Via imgur.com
Joe Gullo / Via imgur.com

That face...

Joe Gullo / Via imgur.com

Best. Gift. Ever.

Joe Gullo / Via imgur.com

"Meg loved the gift," Gullo said. "She loves big obnoxious things."

What a sweet bro!

Joe Gullo / Via imgur.com
