This Guy Took A Road Trip With 29 Dogs, 8 Puppies, And A Cat

How did you spend your weekend?

Meet puppy hero, Rick Haugen. He owns an insurance agency in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, when we were trying to high five ourselves, and reading about the clown epidemic, and generally not doing anything, Haugen was up at 6:00 a.m. to road trip with some animals.

He was volunteering with Alabama Rescue Relay, a group that deals with the state's "surplus of rescued dogs and cats."

ARR saves animals from high kill shelters and transports them to national rescue groups in other states like Wisconsin.

"I'm from a dog-oriented family, and I wanted to give back," Haugen told BuzzFeed News.