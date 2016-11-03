BuzzFeed News

People Love This Grandfather's Reaction To The Cub's Win

People Love This Grandfather's Reaction To The Cub's Win

"I don't know your grandpa, but tonight he is America's grandpa."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 3, 2016, at 1:22 p.m. ET

After a game that was SO characteristic of America in 2016, the Cubs are our World Series champions.

Tasos Katopodis / AFP / Getty Images

The internet's collectively bursting with joy.

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave?
President Obama @POTUS

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave?

Tons of people shared heartwarming reaction videos, particularly of their grandfathers. Like this beer saving grandpa. "My grandpa put this beer in his fridge 32 years ago and said he would open it when the cubs won the world series. Today was that day," this person shared.

my grandpa put this beer in his fridge 32 years ago and said he would open it when the cubs won the world series. t… https://t.co/R1EByYAoXB
gracejo @GraceJohnso

my grandpa put this beer in his fridge 32 years ago and said he would open it when the cubs won the world series. t… https://t.co/R1EByYAoXB

People are ~especially~ loving this grandpa's reaction. Eighteen-year-old Clare Moser tweeted this video of her Grandfather, Dean. It's priceless.

my grandpa has been waiting 81 years for this😭 #GoCubbies
clare @_claremoser

my grandpa has been waiting 81 years for this😭 #GoCubbies

"My grandpa has been waiting 81 years for this," she tweeted.

Clare Moser

She told BuzzFeed News that her 86-year-old grandfather who lives in Fairbury, Illinois, "was serious throughout the game but," Moser said, "he would get very excited every time the Cubs scored a run or a home run."

People love the video that captured the pure joy of winning after years of hope and heartbreak. To some, it explained their passion. "This is why I love sports," one person remarked.

@_claremoser THIS IS WHY I LOVE SPORTS
Jamie McC🦃rty @JamieMcCarty

@_claremoser THIS IS WHY I LOVE SPORTS

Others pointed to Grandpa Dean's universal appeal. "I don't know your grandpa," one person responded, "but tonight he is America's grandpa."

I DON'T KNOW YOUR GRANDPA BUT TONIGHT HE IS AMERICA'S GRANDPA https://t.co/76zSReeRCm
SKO @StartKyleOrton

I DON'T KNOW YOUR GRANDPA BUT TONIGHT HE IS AMERICA'S GRANDPA https://t.co/76zSReeRCm

Moser said her grandfather popped a bottle of wine to celebrate, "and made a toast to the Cubs."

"Winning," she added, "after so many years."

