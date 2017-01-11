This Mom And Her Son Have The Cutest Project In Their Yard

"It's always available, no guilt, no pressure, no paperwork."

Ballard told BuzzFeed News that since October, the pair have had this "blessing box" in their front yard. "Take a blessing when you need one. Leave blessing when you can," the sign reads.

Ballard said that people come late at night or early in the morning to retrieve the "blessings."

The quietness of the effort appeals to her. "I love that it provides anonymity for people taking and people leaving. It's always available, no guilt, no pressure, no paperwork," she said.