This Dad's Photo Of His Daughter's Last Eyelash After Cancer Treatments Is Incredibly Moving

"Maybe this one lash is a sign..."

This is Hayley Brown, a 7-year-old from Melbourne, Australia.

The father and daughter have an incredibly close relationship. "Someone woke up from a nightmare," Brown posted on Facebook. "Luckily I had Hayley there for comfort."

Currently, Hayley is undergoing eight months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Early in the treatment, Hayley lost her hair, but not her striking lashes. However, these too have now been affected.

Brown told Kidspot that, for Hayley, they were a point of envy.

“Right through people, including her older sister, always said how jealous they were of her beautiful big eyelashes," he said.