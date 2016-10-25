This Dad Brings His 6-Year-Old's Drawings To Life

Meet Tom Curtis. He takes his son Dom's drawings and, with the help of some Photoshop, makes them spectacularly and hilariously real.

Curtis told BuzzFeed News that he was inspired to do the project because he has "always loved" his son's artwork.

"The original thinking was that the photos would all end up quite creepy, but Dom wanted to make them funny," he said. "I think what we’ve created so far is a bit of both."

Curtis shares all of their creations on an Instagram account, "Things I Have Drawn."