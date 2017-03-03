BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Trolling President Trump After It Took Him Three Times To Spell "Hereby" Correctly

news

People Are Trolling President Trump After It Took Him Three Times To Spell "Hereby" Correctly

"I hear by demand..."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 3, 2017, at 5:31 p.m. ET

On Friday, President Trump called for an investigation of Nancy Pelosi after Politico reported that the House minority leader had indeed met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, despite her saying otherwise.

I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN

Reply Retweet Favorite

This followed an earlier tweet in which Trump asked for Sen. Chuck Schumer to be investigated after this old photo was posted to Reddit.

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pelosi, on Twitter, promptly responded to President Trump.

.@realDonaldTrump doesn't know difference between official mtg photographed by press &amp; closed secret mtg his AG lie… https://t.co/TyhjFqAcp9
Nancy Pelosi @NancyPelosi

.@realDonaldTrump doesn't know difference between official mtg photographed by press &amp; closed secret mtg his AG lie… https://t.co/TyhjFqAcp9

Reply Retweet Favorite

But this ~final~ tweet followed two that contained spelling errors. In two consecutive tweets from the president's Twitter account, the word "hereby" was spelled incorrectly. Both tweets have since been deleted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first time the one word was spelled as two: "hear by."

@realDonaldTrump

And then, a little closer to the actual spelling, as one word: "hearby."

@realDonaldTrump

Before the president established the correct spelling.

@realDonaldTrump

People had some things to say. One person pointed out the awkward timing between the spelling errors and another tweet about fixing the education system.

Just Trump's 3rd attempt at spelling 'hereby', right after his tweet complaining about our broken education system.
Guy Endore-Kaiser @GuyEndoreKaiser

Just Trump's 3rd attempt at spelling 'hereby', right after his tweet complaining about our broken education system.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Someone else commented on the length between the tweets.

Goddamn @realDonaldTrump needs 15 minutes and three tries to spell "hereby" correctly.
Soviet Sergey @SovietSergey

Goddamn @realDonaldTrump needs 15 minutes and three tries to spell "hereby" correctly.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But mostly, people just had a lot of jokes.

HEAR BY HEARBY HERE BUY HEREBUY HEAR BYE HEARBYE HERE BYE HEREBYE HEAR BI HEARBI HERE BI HEREBI HEAR BAYH HEARBAYH HERE BAYH HEREBAYH HEREBY
Ryan Godfrey @rgodfrey

HEAR BY HEARBY HERE BUY HEREBUY HEAR BYE HEARBYE HERE BYE HEREBYE HEAR BI HEARBI HERE BI HEREBI HEAR BAYH HEARBAYH HERE BAYH HEREBAYH HEREBY

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person took to a classic song.

I'm just sitting hereby/ hearby/ here by the dock of the bay.
Hope @HopeOR

I'm just sitting hereby/ hearby/ here by the dock of the bay.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others made demands of their own.

@TheRickWilson @realDonaldTrump We, The People of The United States, "hearby" - oops, meant hereby - demand you release your tax returns.
Shane Hickerson @ShaneHickerson1

@TheRickWilson @realDonaldTrump We, The People of The United States, "hearby" - oops, meant hereby - demand you release your tax returns.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I (hear by here by hearby) hereby declare that our president sets poor (president) precedent for the people of the United States
Hugh Mungas @TezNyc

I (hear by here by hearby) hereby declare that our president sets poor (president) precedent for the people of the United States

Reply Retweet Favorite

Also, declarations.

The President is hereby a fucking idiot.
KYLE + @kylebillable

The President is hereby a fucking idiot.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@POTUS @politico I hereby decree you are illiterate
Carol Reott @reott_carol

@POTUS @politico I hereby decree you are illiterate

Reply Retweet Favorite

And someone else had a legislative idea.

There should be a law that if it takes you three tries to spell a simple word right in a tweet, you're not allowed to be President.
scary lawyerguy @scarylawyerguy

There should be a law that if it takes you three tries to spell a simple word right in a tweet, you're not allowed to be President.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But for this person, the tweet was a sign of growth.

Only took 3 tries to spell "hereby" correctly! Our lil' Donnie is growing up so fast. Better study hard for that ne… https://t.co/JFfzPo5IiQ
Shawn Fogel @wholefangs

Only took 3 tries to spell "hereby" correctly! Our lil' Donnie is growing up so fast. Better study hard for that ne… https://t.co/JFfzPo5IiQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Third time's the charm!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT