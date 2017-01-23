This Teen Joined A Women's March In Her Hospital

In November, she celebrated clear scans with her mom on ATVs in Hawaii. "Everything had been going well until about two weeks ago," Oetken told BuzzFeed News.

Oetken, post-diagnosis but pre-chemotherapy, around the time of her high school graduation.

Oetken is now at City of Hope, a cancer hospital, for stage IV Ewing's sarcoma metastasized to the skull. "I've been in the hospital mostly for pain management while we figure out what the plan is moving forward," she said.

Oetken was disappointed when, on Saturday, she couldn't attend the Women's March with her friends in LA. She wanted to "protest the new president" and what she called his "gross rhetoric and behavior."

But in the midst of her sadness, the teen heard chanting from a fellow patient and she joined her.