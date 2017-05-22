These Teens Were Banned From Prom And Track Because Of Their Hair, So They Challenged Their School

BuzzFeed News

Alexander Dan, the interim director of the school, argued in a letter that hair extensions signify wealth and, in turn, unfairly highlight class differences between students, causing distraction.

"The specific prohibition on hair extensions, which are expensive and could serve as a differentiating factor between students from dissimilar socioeconomic backgrounds, is consistent with our desire to create such an educational environment, one that celebrates all that our students have in common and minimizes material differences and distractions," the letter read.