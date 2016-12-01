These Siblings Came Out To Each Other At The Same Time

Kay, 20, is a student at Ryerson University in Toronto. Last Thursday, she texted her 15-year-old little sister to come out to her.

"It was very spur-of-the-moment," Kay told BuzzFeed News, "but I felt like it was time."

"I'm gay," she told Sam. "I love you no matter what," her sister wrote back. Kay said that telling her was "a big relief and a weight off [her] shoulders."

And then , to Kay's surprise, her younger sister came out to her also. "I guess I can tell you now that I'm bisexual too," Sam revealed. "Mom is gong to shit herself," her older sister replied.

"At first I was shocked, and I almost thought she was joking around to make me feel more comfortable," Kay said, "but then I realized she wasn’t one to joke around."

"It was a happy moment," she added. "I feel like I have someone to share my experiences with and, it’s my sister, so it’s even more special."