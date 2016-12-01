BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Siblings Came Out To Each Other At The Same Time

news

These Siblings Came Out To Each Other At The Same Time

"Mom is going to shit herself."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 1, 2016, at 1:09 p.m. ET

Kay, 20, is a student at Ryerson University in Toronto. Last Thursday, she texted her 15-year-old little sister to come out to her.

Kay

"It was very spur-of-the-moment," Kay told BuzzFeed News, "but I felt like it was time."

"I'm gay," she told Sam. "I love you no matter what," her sister wrote back. Kay said that telling her was "a big relief and a weight off [her] shoulders."

Kay

And then, to Kay's surprise, her younger sister came out to her also. "I guess I can tell you now that I'm bisexual too," Sam revealed. "Mom is gong to shit herself," her older sister replied.

Kay
ADVERTISEMENT

"At first I was shocked, and I almost thought she was joking around to make me feel more comfortable," Kay said, "but then I realized she wasn’t one to joke around."

"It was a happy moment," she added. "I feel like I have someone to share my experiences with and, it’s my sister, so it’s even more special."

The conversation has resonated with a lot of people.

so I just came out to my sister and
kay @comingdownkay

so I just came out to my sister and

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are overwhelmed by the cuteness.

@comingdownkay oh my god but that's actually really cute
emmalee @haIseyandariana

@comingdownkay oh my god but that's actually really cute

Reply Retweet Favorite

And love every detail of the texts. This person said "me," about Kay's grammar correction.

@comingdownkay me me me me me
Cat ☼ @GodHatesCat

@comingdownkay me me me me me

Reply Retweet Favorite

And one person even said that the same thing happened to her.

@comingdownkay THIS LEGIT HAPPENED TO ME AND MY SIS
Tassy🎆 @universaltassy

@comingdownkay THIS LEGIT HAPPENED TO ME AND MY SIS

Reply Retweet Favorite

People have messaged Kay privately, thanking her for her confidence and for giving them hope. "It’s inspiring and nice," she said of the attention.

Kay advised that people should make sure they&#x27;re ready before coming out. &quot;Because something wild like this attention could happen.&quot; She also added that &quot;it&#x27;s important to tell people you love. If they don’t accept it, just keep living your life.”
Kay

Kay advised that people should make sure they're ready before coming out. "Because something wild like this attention could happen."

She also added that "it's important to tell people you love. If they don’t accept it, just keep living your life.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT