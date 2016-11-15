BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

9 Of The Most Savage Responses To The "What Does It Look Like I Do?" Game

news

9 Of The Most Savage Responses To The "What Does It Look Like I Do?" Game

"Post the eyes emoji on a 43 week-old Instagram pic."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 15, 2016, at 6:33 p.m. ET

TONS of people have decided "I have nothing left to lose this year" and are asking the internet to ROAST them with the question: What does it look like I do for a living?

Me: "I think I wanna play that 'What does it look like I do for a living?' game. Looks like fun." Me to Me: "Don't… https://t.co/pHEd77cmLf
NUFF$AID @nuffsaidNY

Me: "I think I wanna play that 'What does it look like I do for a living?' game. Looks like fun." Me to Me: "Don't… https://t.co/pHEd77cmLf

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here are some of the most SAVAGE responses to the risky Q.

1.

Go to PTA meetings when you don't even have a kid RT @pjhoody: What does it look like I do for a living?
Kei$uke Byke.. @Nooooooope_

Go to PTA meetings when you don't even have a kid RT @pjhoody: What does it look like I do for a living?

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

Talk too much in the uber. RT @pjhoody: What does it look like I do for a living?
Holden Caulfield @thisisrory

Talk too much in the uber. RT @pjhoody: What does it look like I do for a living?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

3.

Hit on moms at Back to School night RT @NY_Wiseass: what does it look like I do for a living?
Trey @ILL_Wil_

Hit on moms at Back to School night RT @NY_Wiseass: what does it look like I do for a living?

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

what does it look like I do for a living?
☁︎ @jccaylen

what does it look like I do for a living?

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Bake cookies inside of a fucking tree."

Bakes cookies inside of a fucking tree. @jccaylen
Dominic DeAngelis @DOMtheB0MB

Bakes cookies inside of a fucking tree. @jccaylen

Reply Retweet Favorite

5. "Do drugs."

@jccaylen do drugs
Cheerful Cinthia ❄️ @harryxcaptures

@jccaylen do drugs

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

6.

what does it look like I do for a living
Christine Sydelko @csydelko

what does it look like I do for a living

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Stay at home mom but you really pressure your family and friends to buy your homemade candles."

@csydelko stay at home mom but you really pressure your family and friends to buy your homemade candles
shaun navarro @TheShaunNavarro

@csydelko stay at home mom but you really pressure your family and friends to buy your homemade candles

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Sell counterfeit tickets outside of Bryant Denny stadium RT @HezSoKrayzee: What does it look like I do for a living?
Kodak Brown @PrinceHAK33M

Sell counterfeit tickets outside of Bryant Denny stadium RT @HezSoKrayzee: What does it look like I do for a living?

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Make em say uhhhh RT @EMPRYL: What does it look like I do for a living?
Luda-Cis @MikeSceezie

Make em say uhhhh RT @EMPRYL: What does it look like I do for a living?

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

Post a "👀" on a 43 week old IG pic RT @ChefSwaygo: What does it look like I do for a living?
YouTube/ndofitness @stretchd

Post a "👀" on a 43 week old IG pic RT @ChefSwaygo: What does it look like I do for a living?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT