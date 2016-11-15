9 Of The Most Savage Responses To The "What Does It Look Like I Do?" Game
"Post the eyes emoji on a 43 week-old Instagram pic."
TONS of people have decided "I have nothing left to lose this year" and are asking the internet to ROAST them with the question: What does it look like I do for a living?
Here are some of the most SAVAGE responses to the risky Q.
1.
2.
3.
4.
"Bake cookies inside of a fucking tree."
5. "Do drugs."
6.
"Stay at home mom but you really pressure your family and friends to buy your homemade candles."
7.
8.
9.
-
