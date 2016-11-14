BuzzFeed News

These Pets Just Won The Mannequin Challenge

Go home, humans.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 14, 2016, at 5:55 p.m. ET

We've all seen the Mannequin Challenge at this point, but now animals are taking it to the next level. Just look at this good dog balancing a bone between his eyes.

I put my dog through so much, mannequin challenge to bits
Jake Bewick @jakey_beee

I put my dog through so much, mannequin challenge to bits

Or this French bulldog putting us to shame with Cheeto finesse.

This is how y'all look. 😭
Katherine @KatAngilee

This is how y'all look. 😭

SO impressive.

So my sister made my dog do the mannequin challenge and..... #Mannequuinchallenge
Lana Blanchard @lana_blanchard

So my sister made my dog do the mannequin challenge and..... #Mannequuinchallenge

"Wait. Why's our dog good at this shit?" this pet owner asked.

The dog I'm dead 😂💀 #MannequinChallenge
Mannequin Challenge @MannequinVid

The dog I'm dead 😂💀 #MannequinChallenge

Seriously, how?

BRO LOOK AT THE FUCKING CAT 💀😂 #mannequinchallenge
A. @okayalyssa

BRO LOOK AT THE FUCKING CAT 💀😂 #mannequinchallenge

These pets are all so ~pure~.

While y'all people be doin this mannequin challenge so is my dog😂💯
christiana torres @cmtorres95

While y'all people be doin this mannequin challenge so is my dog😂💯

We don't deserve them.

okay but can ur dog do the #MannequinChallenge
moiya @myiazhane

okay but can ur dog do the #MannequinChallenge

We really don't.

I DID THE #MannequinChallenge WITH MY DOG I CANT STOP SCREAMING
taylor @taylorcote13

I DID THE #MannequinChallenge WITH MY DOG I CANT STOP SCREAMING

Give them a million treats.

Jake Bewick / Via Twitter: @jakey_beee

A. MILLION.

@taylorcote13 / Via Twitter: @taylorcote13
