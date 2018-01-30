"I HAVE HORRIFIC SKIN AND IT’S STILL BAD BUT IT’S GETTING BETTER THANKS TO SKINCARE PRODUCTS AND LEARNING WHAT IS HAPPENING TO MY FACE AND WHY."

It's Tuesday, and people on Twitter are arguing about skin care after the Outline published an article titled "The Skincare Con."

The author, Krithika Varagur, argues in the piece that "skin has withstood millions of years of evolution without the aid of tinctures and balms," and intense "regimens" are useless.

"But all of this is a scam. It has to be," the article reads. "Perfect skin is unattainable because it doesn’t exist. The idea that we should both have it and want it is a waste of our time and money. Especially for women, who are disproportionately taxed by both the ideal of perfect skin and its material pursuit."