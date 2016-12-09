BuzzFeed News

The Obamas Have Sent Out Their Very Last White House Christmas Card

The Obamas Have Sent Out Their Very Last White House Christmas Card

People have a lot of feelings.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on December 9, 2016, at 10:54 a.m. ET

The Obamas have officially sent out their last Christmas card from the White House.

Got the Obama Xmas card 💅🏼
Jess @j3ssir

Got the Obama Xmas card 💅🏼

And it's inspiring a lot of response.

White House Christmas Card 2016 😭 #dontleave
Mia @BmoreFab

White House Christmas Card 2016 😭 #dontleave

Unlike a wedding or birthday greeting, you can't request a Christmas card from the White House. Only a select list of people get them, mostly political donors and members of the media, according to the Christian Science Monitor.

Some people are incredibly sad about the departing first family. There were a lot of crying GIFs.

@BmoreFab staayyyyy
Pim Diffy 🖖🏾 @_keetikat

@BmoreFab staayyyyy

A. LOT.

@BmoreFab
lul1104✨ @itstifftiara

@BmoreFab

Others, however, were excited.

One person didn't even want to look at it.

Of course, lots of people commented on the first family's ~lewk~.

@BmoreFab the slaying is REAL!!!
#HeatNation ❤ @Meka_luvs_music

@BmoreFab the slaying is REAL!!!

"Bomb AF," this person said.

Most said things about the first daughters.

@BmoreFab Those girls are stunning 😍
rosechocglam @MBApioneerz

@BmoreFab Those girls are stunning 😍

Or the first lady.

Other viewers discussed how next year's card will look.

@BmoreFab @_ArielCrowley 2017 Xmas Card...#MakeAmericaGreatAgain
M F K (wink wink) @MFKapp

@BmoreFab @_ArielCrowley 2017 Xmas Card...#MakeAmericaGreatAgain

And, how they might look come next year, too.

@BmoreFab Me in February 2017
dons @GHRealDeal

@BmoreFab Me in February 2017

