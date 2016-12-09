The Obamas Have Sent Out Their Very Last White House Christmas Card
People have a lot of feelings.
The Obamas have officially sent out their last Christmas card from the White House.
And it's inspiring a lot of response.
Unlike a wedding or birthday greeting, you can't request a Christmas card from the White House. Only a select list of people get them, mostly political donors and members of the media, according to the Christian Science Monitor.
Some people are incredibly sad about the departing first family. There were a lot of crying GIFs.
A. LOT.
Others, however, were excited.
One person didn't even want to look at it.
Of course, lots of people commented on the first family's ~lewk~.
"Bomb AF," this person said.
Most said things about the first daughters.
Or the first lady.
Other viewers discussed how next year's card will look.
And, how they might look come next year, too.
