BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Kid Who Asked Wendy's For Free Nuggets Is Getting Them And Everyone Is Freaking Out

news / viral

The Kid Who Asked Wendy's For Free Nuggets Is Getting Them And Everyone Is Freaking Out

How does this make you feel?

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 9, 2017, at 11:12 a.m. ET

In early April, a teen named Carter Wilkerson asked the internet to help him get free nuggets for a year.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS
Carter Wilkerson @carterjwm

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Carter was soon competing with Ellen DeGeneres for the most retweeted tweet of all time.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars

Reply Retweet Favorite

DeGeneres even confronted the teen in person about his attempt to overshadow her.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

On Tuesday, Nugget Boy's plea for a year of free nuggets officially became the most retweeted tweet ever.

Congratulations to @carterjwm who just broke @TheEllenShow's record for most retweeted tweet on @Twitter… https://t.co/M6tyvegKNV
GuinnessWorldRecords @GWR

Congratulations to @carterjwm who just broke @TheEllenShow's record for most retweeted tweet on @Twitter… https://t.co/M6tyvegKNV

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Wendy's congratulated him.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider… https://t.co/gwYudjNVWZ
Wendy's @Wendys

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider… https://t.co/gwYudjNVWZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

And someone had a question.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA So... He gets the nuggets?
Floris (Timelapser) @MineTimelapser

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA So... He gets the nuggets?

Reply Retweet Favorite

"He gets them nuggs," Wendy's replied.

@MineTimelapser @carterjwm @DTFA He gets them nuggs
Wendy's @Wendys

@MineTimelapser @carterjwm @DTFA He gets them nuggs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Neither Carter nor Wendy's immediately responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

One person said that this is what the so-called American dream looks like in our era.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA This is the 21st Century American Dream
Zuck @David_Zuck

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA This is the 21st Century American Dream

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

A historic moment.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA This will go down in history people. THIS! Let that sink in...
Braxton @itsBraxtonR

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA This will go down in history people. THIS! Let that sink in...

Reply Retweet Favorite

People marveled at their role in the narrative.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA Im apart of history
HΞNRY @MindOfBurn

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA Im apart of history

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person said Carter didn't deserve to get the nugs, since the tweet didn't reach 18 million.

So he failed and still got the nuggets. Participation trophy syndrome strikes again. https://t.co/5idDJzMucf
Lord of the Washed @FEELZ_

So he failed and still got the nuggets. Participation trophy syndrome strikes again. https://t.co/5idDJzMucf

Reply Retweet Favorite

Why?

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA In the future when people study the evolution of social media, they will look back on this and wonder why
grace the shoelace✨ @neverlandricky

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA In the future when people study the evolution of social media, they will look back on this and wonder why

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This will be studied, someone said.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA I cant wait for this to be in history textbooks
Romanian River Wolf @WulfricTheShift

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA I cant wait for this to be in history textbooks

Reply Retweet Favorite

Deep.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA Born too late to explore the earth. Born too early to explore the universe. Born just in t… https://t.co/7Q8Iag0O9R
Shellacsruler @shellacsruler

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA Born too late to explore the earth. Born too early to explore the universe. Born just in t… https://t.co/7Q8Iag0O9R

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's over.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT