People Are Dying Over This Little Dachshund's Stunning And Coordinated Prom Look

Prom queens.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on May 2, 2017, at 3:14 p.m. ET

This is Brenda Sierra. She's an 18-year-old from Florida.

And this is her 7-year-old rescue dachshund, Sasha.

"She’s like my best friend," the teen said. "I do everything with her."

If Sasha can come along with Brenda, she does. "Anywhere that a dog is allowed, I bring her," she said.

Brenda wanted to include her best friend in her prom. So, with the extra fabric from her hemmed dress and a hot-glue gun, she made Sasha a matching outfit.

Sasha was VERY good during the fitting. "I had to keep taking it on and off of her," Brenda said. "She was really obedient."

When asked if Sasha was worried in this pic, Brenda responded: "That's her face most of the time."

Before the prom on Saturday, Brenda took photos with her date AND her pup.

Brenda said that her dog really enjoyed the shoot. "She was really happy with everyone," she said. "She was running around in the dress.”

Wow.

Hi.

"I requested photos alone with [Sasha]," Brenda's date, Rodney Sesler, 19, told BuzzFeed News.

There was a SIGNIFICANT amount of excitement after the teen shared the results of the photo shoot.

Queen B @_brendasierra

Surprise 🐶 #Prom #Prom2017

True quality.

Nathalie Priscilla @priscillux

Now this is what I call quality prom pics https://t.co/5c6tvjxkHS

The truest form.

kristella @steluxe

The true form of "don't talk to me or my son ever again" bitch I am living for this https://t.co/dXGBlKuN88

EVER.

kahlō🖤 @sirrahana

THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/yvGxrbESiZ

This guy claimed that he "did it better."

Sean McKernan @seanmckernan421

@_brendasierra too bad I did it better

Another person said that a certain change might have improved the photos.

V.M.M. @MeowlloryJoyce

I got significantly less excited when the boy popped up in the pics. I thought she was just taking the pupper https://t.co/ub7nQFcLh2

The best thing.

Isabela @1399Isa

@_brendasierra Wow this was the best prom thing I've ever seen

Cannot be topped.

shells @sshellsea

THIS IS THE BEST ONE, the rest of y'all can go shleep or something y'all ain't topping them https://t.co/euDaRNlcsL

Anything humans can do, dogs can do better.

