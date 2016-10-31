BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Costumes Are As Weird As This Election Cycle

news

These Costumes Are As Weird As This Election Cycle

Obi-Wan Kenboni, Hillary-Harley, and deleted emails.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 31, 2016, at 5:04 p.m. ET

This Halloween, some people opted for a creative approach to candidate costumes. Like this woman, with her Hillary-Harley mashup.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @hillaryharley

Or this 10-year-old, with his take on Donald Trump.

Jessica DeVader

Others embodied the many ~scandals~ of this election cycle: Hillary Clinton's deleted emails.

I'm Hillary Clinton's 33000 deleted emails
Bazooka Brad @BradleyOwen2

I'm Hillary Clinton's 33000 deleted emails

Reply Retweet Favorite

The leaked Access Hollywood tape.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mandyhasmotives
ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kevinmazur

The pageant allegations.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @oliviakingmusic

And who could forget the taco bowl tweet?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @p

Or Clinton's characterization of Trump supporters?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nicktotheg
ADVERTISEMENT

Others channeled the election's many personalities, like Tomi Lahren.

I wanted to be something scary for Halloween so I dressed up as @TomiLahren 🇺🇸
matt gehring @mattryanx

I wanted to be something scary for Halloween so I dressed up as @TomiLahren 🇺🇸

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anderson Cooper.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kane_mcaleese_662

And, of course, Ken Bone.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Reddit

So. Many. Ken. Bones.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @connorpomp22

Eight days until we find out who's president!

Jon Premosch / Via buzzfeed.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT