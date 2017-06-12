Nuh-Uh, This Is Not Obama's Official Presidential Portrait

Over the weekend, people were sharing an image that purported to be Barack Obama's official White House portrait.

Blake Green, 33, told BuzzFeed News that he read on his Facebook News Feed that this picture was the official portrait. "After I found out that it actually wasn't, the photo had gone viral," he said.

The stunning portrait had also gone viral on Facebook thanks to a post on Saturday.

@j_boyd_ii @EmoNegro1 Tan suit down! He wins Troller award of the year.

"Tan suit down! He wins Troller award of the year," wrote one user.

White folks and Republicans were PISSED when he wore this suit and now it's cemented in history forever. ICONIC. https://t.co/3CoHKiuXs6

While another said the look was "iconic."

my grandma gonna put this picture up in her dining room right next to MLK Jr. and Jesus. https://t.co/xjXgap848W

"My grandma gonna put this picture up in her dining room right next to MLK Jr. and Jesus."

@j_boyd_ii The tan suit and the smirk on his face lmfao 😂😭

However, a spokesperson for the former president told BuzzFeed News that this is NOT Obama's official White House portrait.

The work is by a Dutch artist named Edwin van den Dikkenberg.

"I'm very pleased to hear that my portrait of Barack Obama appeared on Twitter!" he wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News. "I wish I had the opportunity to paint the official portrait but that's not the case."

The artist said he’s flattered that people thought his work, which is for sale, was the official presidential portrait.

“As an artist I am always hoping for something like this to happen! And as a professional portrait painter it would be a great honor to paint the president," he said.