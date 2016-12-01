People Are Laughing At This Student's Email To Her Teacher
"I love you bye."
Meet 19-year-old Abby Jo Hamele, she's an undergraduate at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
Hamele told BuzzFeed News that she had her wisdom teeth removed about a week ago.
The recovery, she said, required "a lot of hydrocodone."
Here, Hamele confused her pug, Daisy, with her dog who passed away, Sammy. "Once my mom told me that it wasn't Sammy I was crying uncontrollably for several minutes," she said.
The drug also inspired a ~glorious~ email Hamele wrote to her philosophy 101 teaching assistant, Kevin Patton. In the email she asks for an extension for a deadline that doesn't exist:
Kevin-
I believe that i relmebmer you said we, as us students, would be able to send you our papers for classss for you to look at over before we turn them in to cColin if we got them to you by the 22nd of Novermber.
I unfortmately got my wisdom teeth sliced outr and have not not been reacting very well to the surgeryy nor the medicatioon i were given/ so I do not thimk that I will be able to habe my paper finisherd by Tuesday at all.
Is tehere any way I would be able to send you my paper at any later date??? I wnt to do very good on this paper you know becayse i like to do well in my classes.
please sir I workled very hard and thouught that I would be abel to finish it on timme but my doctor said I will most likelly not be normal again until at least Thanksginvg turkey. If you say no then that is okay but i would be sad and i would reallyyyy lik e it if you said yes. Thank you Kevin, my dude.
Abby Jo Hamele (pronounced hah-mil-lee) (if you were wondering)
P.S. I will answer youpr questions in class forever so theere are not any more awkard silence. and i will buy you expo markers that work (even thougjh our tuition should pay for markers that work)
love you bye
Hamale said she has no memory of sending the message. After seeing her drug-inspired work, she tweeted it and people thought it was hilarious.
Many replied with their favorite lines from the beautiful plea: "Love you bye."
"I will most likely not be normal again until Thanksgiving turkey."
"Thank you Kevin, my dude."
Patton told BuzzFeed News that he laughed hysterically when he read the message. His response to his student begins, "this email was, uh, a bit unorthodox."
People approved of his reply. "That's some good TA-ing Kevin, my dude."
