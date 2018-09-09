Tennis Players Are Stunned And Angry At How Serena Williams Was Treated In The US Open Final

Jaime Lawson / Getty Images

Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams in the US Open final Saturday night, closing a chaotic and controversial match during which Williams argued with tennis officials about her treatment on the court.

In response to the final, many current and retired professional tennis players defended Williams, and expressed their frustration with what they see as sexism and a double-standard in the sport. Tensions began to rise when the umpire, Carlos Ramos, accused Williams of breaking the rules by getting coached, and then issued her a code violation. Later in the game, Ramos docked Williams a second violation when she smashed her racket, which cost her a point. After calling Ramos a "thief," Williams received a third code violation for "verbal abuse."



"You stole a point from me," the tennis star said to Ramos. "You're a thief, too." On Sunday, United States Tennis Association said that Williams was fined $17,000 for the game: $4,000 for the coaching warning; $3,000 for smashing her racket; and $10,000 for the "verbal abuse." The game drew criticism from across the professional tennis world. One writer for ESPN encouraged male tennis players to speak out about what they have previously said to umpires. "Would be nice if some of Serena’s male counterparts had her back and admitted they’ve said a lot worse to the umpire," Ramona Shelburne tweeted.



I will admit I have said worse and not gotten penalized. And I’ve also been given a “soft warning” by the ump where they tell you knock it off or I will have to give you a violation. He should have at least given her that courtesy. Sad to mar a well played final that way. https://t.co/xhBzFZX8Wq

James Blake, a retired tennis player, responded. "I will admit I have said worse and not gotten penalized," he said. Another retired tennis player, Andy Roddick, said similarly.

@DanaBerger1982 @UHCougarProud I’ve regrettably said worse and I’ve never gotten a game penalty

Roddick, initially said that it was the “worst refereeing I’ve ever seen.” But later, he walked back the statement, and said that it was an "emotional first take."



Emotional first take by me. common sense should’ve prevailed in my opinion. He’s within his power to make that call. I’ve seen an umpire borderline coach a player up,and another dock a game for being called a thief in same tourney. There needs to be some continuity in the future https://t.co/T5oI1M0Cu7

Roddick also defended Williams after someone criticized her behavior.

Like....... Anywhere? Ever? By anyone? Ever? https://t.co/Mv6ORHRjiR

Mardy Fish, another former professional tennis player, said that there were "two ridiculous calls" in the match. "I can promise you, that’s not coaching, racquet abuse no doubt, but the verbal abuse???," he said. "It’s the US Open Final!!!"

What a wild US Open for the Ref’s. Two ridiculous calls today. I can promise you, that’s not coaching, racquet abuse no doubt, but the verbal abuse??? It’s the US Open Final!!!

Some criticized the controversial game while also applauding the success of the younger champion, Naomi Osaka.



"If it was men’s match, this wouldn’t happen like this," said Victoria Azarenka, a professional tennis player from Belarus, adding that the 20-year-old "played incredible."

If it was men’s match, this wouldn’t happen like this. It just wouldn’t

But Naomi Osaka played incredible, and she deserve all of her moment! No doubt! Congratulations

Others, like former professional Rennae Stubbs, said that she felt awful for both Williams and Osaka. "This is crazy!" she said.



This is crazy! If @serena only said you’re a thief, that’s unbelievable!!!!! I feel terrible for @Naomi_Osaka_ too. This is awful all around. The coaching violation was questionable. I see a ton of coaching from the box and that was marginal. The racket break was legit penalty

Then to give another warning for calling the umpire a thief. 🙄 come on!

@sarahsw19 Yes u can! U can say that. She didn’t swear at him. She pushed it but to give that penalty was no necessary

Another retired tennis professional pointed out that a lot of coaches advise their players from the sidelines. "Every coach coaches from the sidelines whether it’s in their own language or a few hand signals," Melanie Oudin said.



This is extremely true! Every coach coaches from the sidelines whether it’s in their own language or a few hand signals. https://t.co/6zDLoKSddM

Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou said in an interview that he was coaching, but said he didn’t think Williams was looking at him. He also said that the rules aren't enforced consistently.

“I was like 100% of the coaches in 100% of the matches,” Mouratoglou said. He said that Ramos has chaired finals for Rafael Nadal, whose coach, according to Mouratoglou, is “coaching every single point.”

“They never gave a warning. I don’t really get it. It’s strange,” Williams' coach added. Chris Evert, another former professional player, agreed. "Everyone coaches," she said, suggesting that the rule be changed. Evert added that Williams should have been told about the abuse rule before she was penalized for it.

Ok, last reflections in case anyone cares🙄warning for coaching was fair, but everyone coaches and we need to change that rule.. and Carlos should have told or warned SW about the verbal abuse/ rule before he enforced it.. goodnight

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was among the first to comment on the game. She argued that the rules should be changed so that players aren't punished for the behavior of their coach.



(1/2) Several things went very wrong during the @usopen Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen.

(2/2) When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.

Billie Jean King also applauded Williams for challenging a double standard in the sport. "More voices are needed to do the same," she said.



Williams said she felt it was sexist for Ramos to take a game away from her at a press conference following Saturday’s match.



Everyone should listen to this from Serena Williams.

“He’s never taken a game from a man,” she said. “This is outrageous.” French tennis professional Kristina Mladenovic expressed support for both players, calling them champions.

Serena is a champion& doesn’t deserve it- the same way that Naomi is a champion & doesn’t deserve this atmosphere for her first GS title!

Retired professional Ana Ivanovic applauded both women too, she called attention to Osaka's "performance" and called Williams a "champion."

What a performance by Osaka!! So strong and composed 👏🏼🏆 and what a Champion Serena is! #USOpen

"Thank you both, to show us how to be limitless!" said Timea Bacsinszky, a professional tennis player from Switzerland.

Take a bow @Naomi_Osaka_ !!! You deserved it so much!So happy for you and your team!!💥🤗 And of course @serenawilliams what a role model and an amazing ambassador you are on and off the tennis court for always ❤️! Thank you both, to show us how to be limitless ! @usopen #wta