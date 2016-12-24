BuzzFeed News

20 Times Teens Didn't Let This Year Fuck With Their Spirit

Thank you for your memes, bold clapbacks, and relentlessly fierce selfies.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on December 24, 2016, at 12:33 p.m. ET

The teens of today are the adults of tomorrow. Here are 20 moments in 2016 that proved why that's a beautiful thing.

1. When this Finnish teen created the saddest meme ever with her Kermit puppet.

Pinja Savolainen

2. When a 17-year-old Arizonan turned an accidental text convo into an invite to Thanksgiving dinner.

Jamal Hinton

3. When this high school student was over studying almost instantly.

Jes Dhadli
4. When this teen, who is now the face of CoverGirl, was shamelessly extra during his senior year photoshoot.

James Charles

5. When this 15-year-old ranted flawlessly after she accidentally spent $733.00 at Sephora with her mom's credit card.

Alex.dello / Via instagram.com

6. When these super high-profile teens achieved ~sibling goals~ at their first state dinner.

Pete Souza / White House

7. When a 16-year-old responded hilariously after a boy asked to see her in the shower.

Reese Hebert
8. When this teen clapped back to a family member's anti-gay comments.

Twitter

9. When this 17-year-old perfectly summed up the struggle of being a woman on the internet.

Cat

10. When this girl boldly rocked an orgy shirt her mom accidentally bought for her.

Twitter: @druggedondolans

11. When this teen hilariously failed her younger sister on a drive.

Mia Simper
12. When this group of teens pretended to be pregnant so that they could eat melon in a movie theater.

Priscilla Banuelos

13. When this teen gave us the most hilarious makeup tutorial of all time.

Instagram: @carelessmorgan

14. When this guy bought his girlfriend WAY too many fuzzy socks for Christmas.

Jackson Wade Knight

15. When this famous actor spoke candidly and beautifully about his disability.

bbc.co.uk
16. When this student sent the most hilarious email to her teacher after wisdom teeth surgery.

Abby Jo Hamele

17. When this guy got a makeover to help his girlfriend pay for a concert ticket.

Tatyanna Snyder

18. When this teen's pure reactions to reptiles were so perfect that he became a meme.

Jill Lojas

19. When this guy secretly took his boyfriend to prom.

Myren

20. And of course, when these lovebirds laughed off the internet's jokes about how they look literally identical.

Yamily Vazquez
