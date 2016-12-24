20 Times Teens Didn't Let This Year Fuck With Their Spirit
Thank you for your memes, bold clapbacks, and relentlessly fierce selfies.
The teens of today are the adults of tomorrow. Here are 20 moments in 2016 that proved why that's a beautiful thing.
1. When this Finnish teen created the saddest meme ever with her Kermit puppet.
2. When a 17-year-old Arizonan turned an accidental text convo into an invite to Thanksgiving dinner.
3. When this high school student was over studying almost instantly.
ADVERTISEMENT
4. When this teen, who is now the face of CoverGirl, was shamelessly extra during his senior year photoshoot.
5. When this 15-year-old ranted flawlessly after she accidentally spent $733.00 at Sephora with her mom's credit card.
6. When these super high-profile teens achieved ~sibling goals~ at their first state dinner.
7. When a 16-year-old responded hilariously after a boy asked to see her in the shower.
ADVERTISEMENT
8. When this teen clapped back to a family member's anti-gay comments.
9. When this 17-year-old perfectly summed up the struggle of being a woman on the internet.
10. When this girl boldly rocked an orgy shirt her mom accidentally bought for her.
11. When this teen hilariously failed her younger sister on a drive.
ADVERTISEMENT
12. When this group of teens pretended to be pregnant so that they could eat melon in a movie theater.
13. When this teen gave us the most hilarious makeup tutorial of all time.
14. When this guy bought his girlfriend WAY too many fuzzy socks for Christmas.
15. When this famous actor spoke candidly and beautifully about his disability.
ADVERTISEMENT
16. When this student sent the most hilarious email to her teacher after wisdom teeth surgery.
17. When this guy got a makeover to help his girlfriend pay for a concert ticket.
18. When this teen's pure reactions to reptiles were so perfect that he became a meme.
19. When this guy secretly took his boyfriend to prom.
20. And of course, when these lovebirds laughed off the internet's jokes about how they look literally identical.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.