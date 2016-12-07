This Teen Got A Makeover To Help His Girlfriend Pay For A Concert Ticket

"Why is he so much better looking than me tho?”

This is Tatyanna Snyder, 17, and Jordan Shetrone, 18, who live in California. They’ve been best friends for three years.

Snyder told BuzzFeed News that they began dating nine months ago.

Snyder, who is a freelance makeup artist (and high school senior), wants to attend the music festival Coachella in the spring. However, the tickets are mad expensive.

“[My boyfriend] offered to lend me $200 to pay for it but I declined,” Snyder said.

So, he cleverly asked her for a makeover instead, for which she normally charges around $50.

“I already knew what he was trying to do,” Snyder said. “He made an appointment with me Saturday for a full beat, glitter lashes and all.”

“It just made my heart feel warm that he even did that for me,” she said.