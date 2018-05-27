This Teacher Said It Was "Instinct" To Respond To Jake Paul's Teacher Diss Track With A Diss Track

Preston, who lives in Abilene, Texas, is a special education inclusion teacher at Hawley High School in Texas. He also coaches for the football, basketball, and golf teams.

He told BuzzFeed News that his favorite part about his work is "the ability to really influence and impact a kid who may not have [support] at home."

"It definitely got to me," Preston said of the video. "And it may have frustrated me more just because of what I was expecting."

The teacher, who has been rapping since high school, said that his decision to make a diss track in response to the diss track was "instinct."

“As soon as I heard his song, it was kind of instinct in me. I just knew I had to respond," Preston said.