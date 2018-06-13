Target Has Pulled A "Baby Daddy" Card From Its Stores After People Called It Insulting

"I saw this card and was surprised and disappointed. It was the only card that featured a black couple."

Target has pulled a "Baby Daddy" card from its stores, following a few complaints on social media.

TaKeisha Saunders, 35, from Rockwall, Texas, posted about the card on Facebook two weeks ago. "You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!?" Saunders wrote.

"Initially i was looking for a card for my husband," Saunders told BuzzFeed News in a Facebook message on Wednesday.

"There were plenty of cards, but since I am black and my husband is black, I tend to gravitate to products that represent me and my situation," she said.

"I saw this card and was surprised and disappointed. It was the only card that featured a black couple," Saunders continued. "My husband is not my baby daddy. I think many people who use the term are not aware of its actual definition so they said I was being overly sensitive and to get over it."

"So I posted my comments to Target and to American Greetings so they can know how it missed the mark," she said.