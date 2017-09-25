This Is What Football Fields Looked Like After Trump Said Any "Son Of A Bitch" Who Refuses To Stand For The National Anthem Should Be Fired
NFL players across the country took a knee in protest after President Trump said Friday that any "son of a bitch" who refuses to stand for the national anthem should be fired.
At a rally in Alabama on Friday Trump said that NFL owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who does not stand for the national anthem. On football fields across the country Sunday, many players protested the remarks by refusing to stand, while others placed hands on their kneeling teammates shoulders, or bowed their heads.
This is what NFL fields looked like across the US on Sunday as the national anthem played.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
