This Is What Football Fields Looked Like After Trump Said Any "Son Of A Bitch" Who Refuses To Stand For The National Anthem Should Be Fired

NFL players across the country took a knee in protest after President Trump said Friday that any "son of a bitch" who refuses to stand for the national anthem should be fired.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on September 24, 2017, at 8:49 p.m. ET

At a rally in Alabama on Friday Trump said that NFL owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who does not stand for the national anthem. On football fields across the country Sunday, many players protested the remarks by refusing to stand, while others placed hands on their kneeling teammates shoulders, or bowed their heads.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

This is what NFL fields looked like across the US on Sunday as the national anthem played.

Green Bay Packers&#x27; players locked arms.
Mike Roemer / AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson took a knee.
Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Justin Houston of the Kansas City Chiefs took two knees.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Melvin Ingram of the Los Angeles Chargers also knelt.
Mark J. Terrill / AP

Indianapolis Colts players kneeled together.
Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills players also kneeled.
Adrian Kraus / AP

Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers stood alone.
Joe Robbins / Getty Images

Cleveland Browns players kneeled.
Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Chicago Bears players locked arms.
Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

New Orleans Saints players sat on the bench.
Bob Leverone / AP

Neither the Seattle Seahawks nor the Tennessee Titans were on the field.
Mark Zaleski / AP

Players from the New York Jets locked arms with the team&#x27;s CEO.
Al Bello / Getty Images

Tom Brady, a friend of Trump&#x27;s, linked his arm with New England Patriots&#x27; wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.
Steven Senne / AP

Miami Dolphins players kneeled.
Steven Ryan / Getty Images

New York Giants players Keenan Robinson and Brandon Marshall linked their arms.
Elsa / Getty Images

Denver Broncos player Virgil Green raised his fist.
Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

Members of the Oakland Raiders also knelt as the national anthem played before their game against the Washington Redskins.
Alex Brandon / AP

