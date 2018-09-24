Spotify And Ancestry Announced A Collaboration And It Freaked Some People Out

What is the sound of you? AncestryDNA teamed up with @Spotify to give you a custom playlist based on your DNA. All you need to do is log in to your Ancestry account and click Connect to Spotify: https://t.co/WfbwHMOYVr https://t.co/dRiqK9Ucvd

Spotify can now make you a playlist based on where your ancestors are from — because Ancestry and the music platform have collaborated.

Anyone who has some idea of their lineage and a Spotify account can generate one of these playlists by selecting "regions" on the company's website.

"Anyone with the link can take advantage of the customized playlist, but the regions in the drop-down menu directly correlate to AncestryDNA results and this specific part of the partnership is geared toward AncestryDNA customers," a spokesperson for Ancestry told BuzzFeed News on Monday.