BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Sharing Hilarious Halloween Tweets To Celebrate The Start Of October

news

People Are Sharing Hilarious Halloween Tweets To Celebrate The Start Of October

Friend: I can’t believe they’re already selling Halloween candy in sto— Me: *Already in the car, driving to the store*

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 30, 2017, at 1:51 p.m. ET

Hey everyone! Sunday is the first day of October. We made it. This means that the spookiest holiday is imminent. BOO, bitches.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

Trick-or-treating, costumes, candy corns, haunted houses, cobwebs, jack-o-lanterns, bats, scary movies, vampires, ghosts, and general witchiness. There truly is NO better month than October.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

To celebrate, here are 31 tweets to mark the next 31 days of total spooky bliss.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

1.

Friend: I can’t believe they’re already selling Halloween candy in sto--- Me: *Already in the car, driving to the store*
Hannah Anzboeck @hannah_anzboeck

Friend: I can’t believe they’re already selling Halloween candy in sto--- Me: *Already in the car, driving to the store*

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

2.

walked past a guy today who said "Halloween is really overrated" AVOID THIS MAN AT ALL COSTS
kerri @okerricomputer

walked past a guy today who said "Halloween is really overrated" AVOID THIS MAN AT ALL COSTS

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

halloween?? more like
spooky donut @blazedd0nut

halloween?? more like

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

💀👻ALL HALLOWEEN🎃🕸 HOES😙💅 ITS TIME TO GET ☠️SPOOKY💀 YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS👏 GET 👊FISTED👊 BY A 💀SKELETON 💀SHOVE✊🍭 C… https://t.co/UHlwhI4odL
Half Inch Punisher @Yahiam_

💀👻ALL HALLOWEEN🎃🕸 HOES😙💅 ITS TIME TO GET ☠️SPOOKY💀 YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS👏 GET 👊FISTED👊 BY A 💀SKELETON 💀SHOVE✊🍭 C… https://t.co/UHlwhI4odL

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

me: fall is overrated, summer is my favorite season also me: FLANNELS! PUMPKINS! LEAVES! HALLOWEEN! APPLE CIDER! SOUP! WITCHES! BOOTS!
Aminda Jakob @amindajoy

me: fall is overrated, summer is my favorite season also me: FLANNELS! PUMPKINS! LEAVES! HALLOWEEN! APPLE CIDER! SOUP! WITCHES! BOOTS!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

6.

"halloween is overrated" me:
Adam Ray @adraycun

"halloween is overrated" me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Me terrorizing my followers with Halloween content 365 days a year
Goth Jackie Burkhart @itstatyannag

Me terrorizing my followers with Halloween content 365 days a year

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

“Jim: It’s Halloween. You have to sing ‘Monster Mash’. Pam: Oh you have to Jim? You literally have to?”
The Office @TheOfficePosts

“Jim: It’s Halloween. You have to sing ‘Monster Mash’. Pam: Oh you have to Jim? You literally have to?”

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

halloween 2016 vs halloween 2017
captain* @iamgeekingout

halloween 2016 vs halloween 2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

10.

spooky shiba vs shiba as an intellectual
Elisza Angelic @eliszangelic

spooky shiba vs shiba as an intellectual

Reply Retweet Favorite
@hellohoku / Via Instagram: @hellohoku

Photos: @hellohoku,https://www.instagram.com/hellohoku

11.

Im sick of nobody trying to murder me on Halloween. This year better be different
Corey ⚜️ @CoreyKeyz

Im sick of nobody trying to murder me on Halloween. This year better be different

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

Things to look forward to in October 1. Halloweentown 2. Halloweentown 2 Kalabar's Revenge 3. Halloweentown High 4. Return to Halloweentown
dianna @DyeDye_McFryy

Things to look forward to in October 1. Halloweentown 2. Halloweentown 2 Kalabar's Revenge 3. Halloweentown High 4. Return to Halloweentown

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Me: IM SO READY TO GO TO HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS!! I ain't gunna be scared Me once I get there:
brooklin @BROOKLINTF

Me: IM SO READY TO GO TO HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS!! I ain't gunna be scared Me once I get there:

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

14.

Get in loser we're saving Halloweentown
SpookyPumpkin @spookyghost22

Get in loser we're saving Halloweentown

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

when the clock strikes 12 and it's October 1st....y'all already know
joshua david @joshua_d7

when the clock strikes 12 and it's October 1st....y'all already know

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

When all the Halloween decorations start popping up in the stores
lauren🦇 @autumndarlingg

When all the Halloween decorations start popping up in the stores

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

Oh. My. God. My son's Halloween costume came. Needless to say, he won't be wearing this to temple tonight. Hahaha!!!
haunted dog @zandywithaz

Oh. My. God. My son's Halloween costume came. Needless to say, he won't be wearing this to temple tonight. Hahaha!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

18.

People: Are you ready for Halloween? Me:
Siobhan Llinos Gale @Veganbabelife

People: Are you ready for Halloween? Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

When you're at a Halloween party with people you don't know and your friends disappear
Bulah Fieldstadt @BulahFieldstadt

When you're at a Halloween party with people you don't know and your friends disappear

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

people who think halloween decorations can't stay up year-round lack discipline
chlorine gargoyle @NECROMANClNG

people who think halloween decorations can't stay up year-round lack discipline

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

Haunted House idea: A poorly lit Walmart littered with people you haven't seen since High School.
Mikey @KrunkedRobot

Haunted House idea: A poorly lit Walmart littered with people you haven't seen since High School.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

22.

IT’S ALMOST OCTOBER
La Diabla @spanishcvndy

IT’S ALMOST OCTOBER

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

Tis the season my dudes
ASSWOLF @TheRealAsswolf

Tis the season my dudes

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

me September 30th vs. me October 1st
rea$approcky @reasapp

me September 30th vs. me October 1st

Reply Retweet Favorite

25.

btw tomorrow's october 1st.. 🎃
hunter △ @lukeyslipring_

btw tomorrow's october 1st.. 🎃

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

26.

"how are you decorating for Halloween this year?"
watch bojack 🐴 @Thomas_A_Moore

"how are you decorating for Halloween this year?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

27.

September 30th vs October 1st
i feel like @heyifeellike

September 30th vs October 1st

Reply Retweet Favorite

28.

September 30th 11:59 PM versus October 1st 12:00 AM
brown suga @tvrrra

September 30th 11:59 PM versus October 1st 12:00 AM

Reply Retweet Favorite

29.

Me waking up tomorrow, Sunday October 1st
SNACKria @cakefacedcutie

Me waking up tomorrow, Sunday October 1st

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

30.

spooky time is near.
queen quen @quenblackwell

spooky time is near.

Reply Retweet Favorite

31.

October 1st is tomorrow 💀
Fall 🍂 @seasonaIvibes

October 1st is tomorrow 💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

Have a great month, a great holiday, and a great rest of the year, spooky kids!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT