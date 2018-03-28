The Newest SpongeBob Meme Is Really Good And Here Are Some Of The Best Ones
The perfect meme to show how we all feel after doing none of the things we're supposed to do.
Earlier this month, the meme world was blessed with "evil Patrick" and "Chum Bucket vs. the Krusty Krab." Now, SpongeBob has birthed yet another classic meme. Meet naked, weary SpongeBob — who is being used to illustrate the feeling of sweet, exhaustive relief.
The little sponge is also helping people show how they feel after doing the absolute bare minimum, like having a brief conversation with people who they don't fully fuck with.
Or after you do just the smallest of tasks successfully.
ADVERTISEMENT
Or when you really do nothing at all.
Or when you just consider doing that work you know you have to do.
Got 2 start somewhere.
ADVERTISEMENT
This one's fair.
Or even when you're just doing the work of reminding yourself of the shit you have to do but haven't yet done.
Anyway — life is hard, at least we have memes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Me after making this content.
Enjoy your life!
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.