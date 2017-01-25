A student's NSFW art project that depicts the aftermath of sexual assault went viral this week after she shared her creation on social media.

Nineteen-year-old Emma Krenzer created the project for an art class at Nebraska Wesleyan University. "I made this project largely for myself to actually visualize the lasting impact that touch can have on an individual," she told BuzzFeed News.

Krenzer took a photo of a friend, printed out a life-size copy of it, and then finger painted.

The artist said that she was "depicting touches from different people in [her] life."

"I thought about what was true for myself, and also, what I perceived to be commonly true for people in general, when I mapped out these touches," she said.